Human Rights Watch
Indonesian police are once again helping carry out the anti-lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) agenda of militant Islamists.
National Union of Somali Journalists
Seven journalists who had gone to cover a terrorist attack in Mogadishu were themselves injured after a car exploded, fifteen minutes after the initial attack.
IFEX
Nabeel Rajab is one of at least 40 internet users sentenced to more than 842 months of combined prison time for exercising their right to free expression.
Media Foundation for West Africa plus 11 others
Reporters Without Borders
Gulf Centre for Human Rights
Committee to Protect Journalists
Electronic Frontier Foundation
Index on Censorship
Reporters Without Borders
Reporters Without Borders
Americans for Democracy & Human Rights in Bahrain
International Federation of Journalists
Good news: Germany set to abolish slander law on insulting foreign leaders https://t.co/qb6qZXDp3w @englishpen @paulmasonnews –