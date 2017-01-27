Cathal Sheerin for IFEX
Crackdowns in Turkey, Azerbaijan continue; new laws stifle media in UK, whistleblowers in Germany; foreign-funded NGOs targeted in Hungary, a Kyrgyz court confirms life sentence for investigative journalist Azimjon Askarov
Human Rights Watch
Malawi’s recently passed information bill could help communities affected by the extractive industries get information about related environmental, health, and safety risks.
Committee to Protect Journalists
Vietnam should stop treating journalists like criminals, CPJ said, stressing that videographer Nguyen Van Hoa and blogger Tran Thi Nga should be freed immediately, and without charge.
Canadian Journalists for Free Expression
Gulf Centre for Human Rights
Committee to Protect Journalists
Gulf Centre for Human Rights
National Union of Somali Journalists
Human Rights Watch
Media Foundation for West Africa
Electronic Frontier Foundation
Reporters Without Borders
.@JustinTrudeau: We’re watching you! Join @CJFE in calling for #Canada PM to #ProtectPressFreedom https://t.co/LW3drtxUdm –