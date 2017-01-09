Use a secure connection    Why this is important

Azerbaijan | Attacks

11 January 2017

Abduction and torture of blogger and IFEX member Mehman Huseynov

Institute for Reporters' Freedom and Safety

In recent weeks, Huseynov had produced a series of investigative reports on villas he alleges belong to state ministers and parliamentarians. He is the chairman of the Institute for Reporters' Freedom and Safety; the previous chairman, journalist Rasim Aliyev, was beaten to death in August 2015 in Baku.

