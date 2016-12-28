Use a secure connection    Why this is important

ISSUES:

REGIONS:

SUBSCRIBE:

Sign up for weekly updates

Issue highlights

Country highlights

Latest from our Network

See more

Most Read

Latest Tweet:

Killed on New Year's Day. #ShanDahar's loved ones still wait for justice 3 years later. #EndImpunity in #Pakistan.… https://t.co/9QlcNzeAj3