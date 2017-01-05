International Access to Information
In defense of whistleblowers: EFF responds to a Malcolm Gladwell article
3 January 2017
Bahrain's prosecution detains Nabeel Rajab despite court-ordered release
28 December 2016
When the municipalities of Diyarbakır, Batman and Hakkari, all run by the Kurdish opposition party, were seized by the Turkish government under state of emergency rule, one thing the appointed trustees all made sure of was to take municipal theatres out of operation.
In response to a Malcolm Gladwell article, EFF argues that whistleblowers should be judged on whether they brought seriously improper and illegal government or corporate activities to light, not based on who they are or where they sit in an elite hierarchy.
A Bahraini court ordered the provisional release of human rights defender Nabeel Rajab on bail. However, the Public Prosecution subsequently ordered his continued detention for seven days.
