Use a secure connection    Why this is important

ISSUES:

REGIONS:

SUBSCRIBE:

Sign up for weekly updates

A message to Africa on World Radio Day

Media Foundation for West Africa 13 February 2017

A man listens to elections results on his FM radio in Kampala, Uganda, 19 February 2016
A man listens to elections results on his FM radio in Kampala, Uganda, 19 February 2016

REUTERS/James Akena

This statement was originally published on africafex.org on 13 February 2017.

On the occasion of this year's World Radio Day, which is being celebrated under the theme “Radio is You,” members of the African Freedom of Expression Exchange (AFEX), call on governments in the region to ensure that radio operates freely and independently; highlights the essential role of radio in society and challenges citizens to engage actively in governance through radio.

Click here to listen to the audio message.

Media Foundation for West Africa
Africa Freedom of Information Centre
Association for Media Development in South Sudan
Center for Media Studies & Peace Building
Human Rights Network for Journalists - Uganda
Institute for Media and Society
International Press Centre
Journaliste en danger
Media Institute of Southern Africa
Media Rights Agenda
National Union of Somali Journalists
West African Journalists Association

Latest Tweet:

Award-winning journalist #NadireMater tried for “propagating terrorism” in Turkey today. Adjourned to 7 March.… https://t.co/pcuY26xWII