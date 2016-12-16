Use a secure connection    Why this is important

British-Algerian journalist's death shocks nation

Global Voices 16 December 2016

Relatives carry the coffin of British-Algerian journalist Mohamed Tamalt during his funeral in Algiers, Algeria December 12, 2016
Relatives carry the coffin of British-Algerian journalist Mohamed Tamalt during his funeral in Algiers, Algeria December 12, 2016

REUTERS/ Ramzi Boudina

The following statement was originally published on globalvoices.org on 13 December 2016.

By Afef Abrougui

On December 12, 42 year-old Algerian journalist and blogger Mohammad Tamalt was laid to rest in the capital Algiers. Tamalt entered a coma in late August after staging a two-month hunger strike in protest of his arrest.

His crime? Publishing on Facebook a poem and a video that contained comments that were deemed disparaging towards 79-year-old President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal.

On 11 July, a court in Algiers sentenced Tamalt to two years in jail and a fine of 200,000 Algerian dinars (about US $1,800) for offending Bouteflika and public institutions under articles 144, 144 bis and 146 of the Penal Code. His conviction was upheld by a court of appeal a month later.

Mohamed Tamalt
Mohamed Tamalt

Image from the Arabic Network for Human Rights Information

Algerian authorities may seek to distance themselves from any responsibility in the death of Tamalt. In a statement, the country's prison service said that Tamalt had access to medical follow-up and medicines during his hunger strike, and that his health suddenly deteriorated following a lung infection detected on 4 December. Yet, it was the Algerian authorities that imprisoned and silenced Tamalt for good, to protect an ailing president, who has been in power since 1999, from criticism.

Ihsane EL Kadi an editor and journalist at the online media Maghreb Emergent wrote that the “Algerian political regime kills”:

The political regime in Algeria committed two mistakes, that are infamous in history. It imprisoned Mohamed Tamalt for an offense that should not lead to detention in 2016 in countries that respect the press and journalists. It continued to keep him in jail, even though his hunger strike [had] clearly put his health in danger since the end of July.

Supporters are also assigning responsibility to the British government, as Tamalt was a dual Algerian-British national. Sirine Rached, a North Africa researcher at the international human rights organization Amnesty tweeted:



This year alone, several Algerians including journalists and bloggers were prosecuted and jailed for expressing themselves online. In late May, labor rights activist Belkacem Khencha was sentenced to six months in jail for posting a video on Facebook slamming the imprisonment of a colleague, while in March human rights activist Zoulikha Belarbi was ordered to pay 100,000 Algerian dinars (around US $1,000) for posting a satirical photo of the president on Facebook.

The crackdown continues unabated.

Journalist Hassan Bouras is currently serving a one-year jail term for “insulting state institutions” on social media, after he was convicted on 28 November by a court of first instance in the Algerian province of El-Bayadh.


According to human rights groups, Bouras was convicted over a video he posted on Facebook. The video featured citizens criticizing the police, Reporters Without Borders said on Twitter.


Bouras, who is also a member of the Algerian League for Human Rights, has repeatedly faced judicial harassment for his rights activities and work as a journalist. On 2 October 2015, he was arrested from his home and spent more than three months in detention for “incitement to violence and revolt against the state” and “insulting state institutions.” In 2008, he was sentenced to two months in prison for reporting on corruption, and in 2003 he was sentenced to two years in jail for insulting state institutions and banned from practicing journalism for five years.

Tamalt has paid the highest price for speaking his mind freely. Will this force the Algerian government to acknowledge the high cost of silencing its critics, before more lives are lost or destroyed for a mere Facebook post? It remains to be seen precisely what cost this will bring for Algeria, and what changes it might make in response.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
What other IFEX members are saying
  • Algeria: Journalist on Hunger Strike in Prison Dies

    Tamalt’s lawyer, Amine Sidhoum, said the journalist began his hunger strike shortly after his arrest. He had been in a coma since August and had been hospitalized in the Lamine Debaghine hospital in Algiers, Sidhoum said.

    Human Rights Watch 12 December 2016

  • Algeria: British-Algerian journalist dies on hunger strike

    ‘Tamalt should never have been jailed for Facebook posts peacefully expressing his views,’ said Jennifer Clement, PEN International President.

    PEN International 12 December 2016

  • RSF shocked by British-Algerian journalist’s death in detention

    “This news is a shocking blow for all those who defend freedom of information in Algeria,” said Yasmine Kacha, the head of RSF’s North Africa desk. “The message that this tragic event sends is terrifying. How does one account for the fact Tamalt’s condition was allowed to deteriorate without anything being done? As RSF and other human rights NGOS have already asked, why was such a sentenced imposed for comments on Facebook that put no one in any concrete danger? Lawyers must be allowed to see his medical case file, his family must be given a public apology and an investigation must be launched at once to shed light on what happened.” Tamalt’s lawyer, Amine Sidhoum, told RSF: “Those responsible must be prosecuted. The deceased’s brother says Mohamed received blows to the head. We and the family plan to request an alternative medical expert opinion, given that we have already filed a complaint with the public prosecutor alleging mistreatment without so far receiving any satisfactory response.”

    Reporters Without Borders 13 December 2016

  • Algeria: ANHRI calls for opening impartial investigation into the death of journalist Mohamed Tamalt

    Algeria and the Arab world have lost one of the most prominent writers and human rights advocates in the region. His death followed an unjust ruling that was handed down against him and occurred while he was languishing in the grip of the security apparatus, which leads to a multitude of potential causes for his death. The incident also sheds light on the administrative corruption and lack of transparency and integrity prevalent in the executive authority, as well as the extent of repression and the violation of the right to free speech that journalists and opinion makers are subjected to at the hands of the Algerian government.

    Arabic Network for Human Rights Information



