British-Algerian journalist's death shocks nation

By Afef Abrougui



On December 12, 42 year-old Algerian journalist and blogger Mohammad Tamalt was laid to rest in the capital Algiers. Tamalt entered a coma in late August after staging a two-month hunger strike in protest of his arrest.



His crime? Publishing on Facebook a poem and a video that contained comments that were deemed disparaging towards 79-year-old President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal.



On 11 July, a court in Algiers sentenced Tamalt to two years in jail and a fine of 200,000 Algerian dinars (about US $1,800) for offending Bouteflika and public institutions under articles 144, 144 bis and 146 of the Penal Code. His conviction was upheld by a court of appeal a month later.

Mohamed Tamalt Image from the Arabic Network for Human Rights Information

Algerian authorities may seek to distance themselves from any responsibility in the death of Tamalt. In a statement, the country's prison service said that Tamalt had access to medical follow-up and medicines during his hunger strike, and that his health suddenly deteriorated following a lung infection detected on 4 December. Yet, it was the Algerian authorities that imprisoned and silenced Tamalt for good, to protect an ailing president, who has been in power since 1999, from criticism.



Ihsane EL Kadi an editor and journalist at the online media Maghreb Emergent wrote that the “Algerian political regime kills”:



The political regime in Algeria committed two mistakes, that are infamous in history. It imprisoned Mohamed Tamalt for an offense that should not lead to detention in 2016 in countries that respect the press and journalists. It continued to keep him in jail, even though his hunger strike [had] clearly put his health in danger since the end of July.



Supporters are also assigning responsibility to the British government, as Tamalt was a dual Algerian-British national. Sirine Rached, a North Africa researcher at the international human rights organization Amnesty tweeted:



#Algeria - HRD & journalist Hassan Bouras detained and sentenced to one year imprisonment https://t.co/dK3aUffkzu pic.twitter.com/emRgMqhrOT — Front Line Defenders (@FrontLineHRD) November 29, 2016

#Algérie Hassan Bouras condamné suite pub. vidéo où des citoyens dénoncent des pratiques policières douteuses 2/2 pic.twitter.com/kVdTbgYMw9 — RSF_NordAfrique (@RSF_NordAfrique) December 5, 2016

POSTED IN: Algeria