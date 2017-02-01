Algerian blogger could face 25 years in jail for interviewing Israeli official

The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in 2016 maintained its control over all public affairs and punished those who challenged its monopoly on power. Authorities restricted basic rights, including freedom of speech, opinion, association, and assembly. All religious groups had to register with the government and operate under surveillance. Bloggers and activists faced daily police harassment and intimidation, and were subject to arbitrary house arrest, restricted movement, and physical assaults.

This report provides an overview of the state of online privacy and mass digital surveillance in Lebanon.

Open Season: Building Syria's Surveillance State On the Syrian government’s ambitious plans and projects to monitor the national communications infrastructure, the technical details of which are revealed for the first time. Privacy International

Freedom on the Net 2016: Silencing the Messenger Internet freedom has declined for the sixth consecutive year, with more governments than ever before targeting social media and communication apps as a means of halting the rapid dissemination of information, particularly during anti-government protests. Freedom House

State of Privacy Chile Privacy International

State of Privacy Colombia Privacy International

State of Privacy Brazil Privacy International

Unblinking Eyes Comparative Analysis of Surveillance Laws and Practices in Latin America Electronic Frontier Foundation

Connecting Cuba More Space for Criticism but Restrictions Slow Press Freedom Progress Committee to Protect Journalists

Digital Rights Derailed in Bahrain Bahrain Center for Human Rights

Assessment of media development in Mongolia This publication presents the findings of the media development assessment in Mongolia that began in 2012 to determine the state of the media in the country. The assessment was based on the UNESCO/IPDC Media Development Indicators (MDIs), an internationally recognized analytical tool used to provide detailed overviews of national media landscapes and related media development priorities. Globe International Center

Pakistan's Internet Landscape 2016 This new report continues the documentation of the country’s internet landscape from a critical, human rights perspective. Bytes for All

Freedom of Expression on the Internet in Nepal The report features present FoE practices on internet in Nepal and analyses existing policy, laws and constitution affecting the practice of freedom of expression. It seeks to advance the debate on this topic, thereby augmenting digital rights to make democracy's pillars more sustainable and more functional. Freedom Forum

Surveillance, Secrecy and Self-Censorship: New Digital Freedom Challenges in Turkey The report is a frank assessment of the recent regime of online censorship and mass surveillance against a backdrop of longstanding, serious abuses of the judicial process and attacks on freedom of expression by Turkish authorities. PEN International, Norwegian PEN

Unfinished Freedom: A Blueprint for the Future of Free Expression in Myanmar The report surveys the rocky landscape for media and public discourse since the ruling military junta lifted the curtain on the southeast Asian nation in 2012 after five decades of isolation from the modern world. PEN American Center

Policy Brief: ICANN's Corporate Responsibility to respect Human Rights The Cross Community Working Party on ICANN’s Corporate and Social Responsibility to Respect Human Rights (CCWP-HR) prepared this paper for presentation and discussion at ICANN54 in Dublin in October 2015. This paper is intended to build on and complement the previous reports published by the Council of Europe and ARTICLE 19 on ICANN’s responsibility to respect human rights. ARTICLE 19

Tipping the scales: Security and surveillance in Pakistan The Pakistani government has significantly expanded its communication interception activities. This Privacy International report covers the intelligence services plan to capture all IP-traffic in Pakistan and other initiatives, pointing to gaps in the laws governing surveillance. Privacy International

Computer crimes in Iran: Risky online behaviour What is the correlation between the online and offline behaviour of Iranian citizens and the likelihood of their arrest in Iran today? Answering this question is the main focus of this new ARTICLE 19 report. ARTICLE 19

A critical opportunity: bringing surveillance technologies within the EU Dual-Use Regulation The need to regulate the transfer of surveillance technologies that pose a risk to human rights has been largely recognised by EU institutions and some EU member states. It is no longer a question of if the EU should do more in this area, but how. Privacy International