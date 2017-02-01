Monthly round-up: Attacks on secular voices, transgender and land rights in Asia

The disappearance of four bloggers and an activist in Pakistan in early January 2017 drew international attention. The five men, poet and academic Salman Haider, bloggers Waqas Goraya, Asim Saeed, Ahmad Raza Naseer and activist Samar Abbas, went missing between 4 and 7 January 2017 from different cities in the country. They are well-known for their critical views on militant religious groups as well as the military establishment that were disseminated online, according to the Pakistan Press Foundation.



In a statement, Human Rights Watch said it was critical of the "near simultaneous disappearance and the government's shutting down of their websites and blogs as it raises questions about government involvement." Digital rights organisation Bytes for All said activists, journalists and civil society members are routinely censored, intimidated, surveilled and attacked in the past, resulting in the shrinking spaces for peaceful expression, debate, protest and exercise of civil liberties.



Activists like Digital Rights Foundation's Nighat Dad were quick to raise the alarm over the disappearances:



A dark new chapter against civil society appears to have been opened with disappearance of 4 bloggers and activists #RecoverAllActivists pic.twitter.com/CDCNDntcMh — Nighat Dad (@nighatdad) January 10, 2017



Minority rights

In Indonesia, threats continued against the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) community as 600 participants and organisers of an event were briefly detained in South Sulawesi. Human Rights Watch criticised the police for helping militant Islamists, particularly the Islamic Congregation Forum, in targeting and silencing the LGBT communities in the country.



Media reports said the authorities banned a sports and cultural event involving the waria (transgendered people) and bissu (a gender-neutral identity under the local Bugis tradition) following complaints that the event was un-Islamic.



A non-governmental organisation, Arus Pelangi (Rainbow Flow), said the event was held to commemorate the traditions and cultures of the local communities, and condemned the cancellation as harassment and unconstitutional. Islamic fundamental groups have been stepping up their attacks of minorities. In Jawa, Jakarta governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama, a Christian, is facing blasphemy charges, incited by the Islamic Defence Front over a reference to the Quranic verse he made in September 2016.



New platform promotes public participation and accountability

In Hong Kong, veteran journalists have come together to set up an independent media platform to promote press freedom. Citizen News was established on 1 January to provide independent, accurate and fair news to its readers, in an environment where press freedom faces mounting challenges.



The editors and journalists, who previously worked with mainstream news organisations like Ming Pao, South China Morning Post and the successful online platform Apple Daily, say they are hoping to promote public participation in journalism and ensure that news should serve and be accountable to the public. One of its founders is Kevin Lau, whose sacking from Ming Pao in 2014 was controversial and who survived an attack by unknown assailants. The Committee to Protect Journalists reports that the online platforms like Citizen News are attempting to counter the increasing Chinese control of the media.



Calls to overturn convictions of land rights activists