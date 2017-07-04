Freedom on a leash for Liu Xiaobo, Hong Kong protests, and a cruel prison sentence for blogger 'Me Nam'

One of China's most prominent human rights activists and writer, Liu Xiaobo, 61, is out of prison - but there's little to celebrate. He was released on medical parole on 26 June 2017 after being diagnosed with late stage liver cancer last month, and is not likely to receive the medical care that he needs. He has been moved to a hospital in Shenyang, which is the capital city of the northeastern province of Liaoning.



PEN International, which has been campaigning for his release, has called on the authorities to let him seek medical attention wherever he chooses and to let his wife, poet Liu Xia, to accompany him. Liu Xia has been under house arrest since October 2010, after Liu Xiaobo was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work as a human rights campaigner since 1989. He was detained in December 2008 for co-writing Charter 08 that called for reforms, and jailed 11 years. His crime: "incitement to overthrow the state power and socialist system and the people's democratic dictatorship."



International reaction to the news was immediate. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said it regretted that Liu Xiaobo had to be terminally ill to have him moved to a hospital. Human Rights Watch said the Chinese authorities should immediately lift all restrictions on the couple and end the harassment of those who have supported them.

#China should immediately ensure that #LiuXiaobo, who has been diagnosed with late stage liver cancer, receives adequate medical care. pic.twitter.com/g4oEXmPFbq — William Nee (@williamnee) June 26, 2017

Our client and 2010 Nobel Peace Laureate Liu Xiaobo has been released on medical parole https://t.co/0PKf7ALVZM pic.twitter.com/E9fMvc5b71 — Freedom Now (@freedomnoworg) June 26, 2017

Update:In 24hrs, near a thousand Chinese dissenters signed up to urge #LiuXiaobo release. English version of urge letter has been attached. https://t.co/dcqQZo9x44 — zhao sile (@longlivebelief) June 28, 2017

. @AbbottKingsley of @ICJ_org : "We should take heart from the release of the #FreeThe5KH detainees, which reminds us never to give up hope" — CCHR Cambodia (@cchrcambodia) June 30, 2017



Press freedom

In Timor Leste, two journalists, Oki Raimundos and Lourenco Martins had criminal defamation charges against them dismissed by the Dili District Court on 1 June. The IFJ welcomed the decision as a victory for press freedom and the media community, which campaigned for justice for the two. It said international pressure had helped the case and prevented the two from having to serve jail terms. Raimundos and Martins were charged under Article 285(1) of the country's Penal Code for 'slanderous denunciation' by the Prime Minister Rui Maria de Araujo, over an investigative article published in the Timor Post that implicated him when he was adviser to the finance minister in 2014. The complaint resulted from an error in the story, which the paper later corrected and apologized for. A week before the sentence was due to be announced, prosecutors were pushing for a year's sentence for Raimundos and a two-year suspended sentence for Martins. The Southeast Asian Press Alliance had criticised the move, saying it would lead to self-censorship among journalists and discourage them from reporting on corruption. Timor Leste has the best record for press freedom in Southeast Asia, according to the RSF's press freedom index.



In Vietnam, blogger Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, popularly known as 'Me Nam' ('Mother Mushroom') was not as lucky: she was sentenced to 10 years in jail on 29 June on charges of conducting propaganda against the state under the notorious Article 88 of the Penal Code. She was held incommunicado since her arrest in October 2016. Quynh used to write on her own blog, and contributes to platforms hosted abroad such as Dan Lam Bao. The Committee to Protect Journalists produced a video as part of their campaign calling for her release.







The Vietnamese Bloggers' Network said in its statement that the sentence was also a verdict for Quynh's two children and mother, who had endured tremendous suffering since her detention, and a "terrorizing message" to other citizens as well as the human rights defenders who face persecution for raising their concerns on issues such as environmental protection and public health. As a blogger, Quynh had written on various public interest topics, including the controversial Formosa toxic spill that led to mass fish deaths in April 2016.



Five UN human rights issued a joint statement to condemn the verdict and noted that it was "the culmination of eight years of continuous harassment suffered by Ms. Quynh, including frequent travel bans, intimidation, physical assaults, threats and hindrance from joining peaceful protests".