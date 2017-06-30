Turning up the heat on Europe's despots



Turkey

While trials, arrests and detentions of journalists and opposition voices continued throughout the month, June saw a potentially very significant development in Turkey's relationship with the EU. A report submitted by the European Parliament's Turkey Rapporteur Kati Piri (MEP for the Dutch Labour Party), recommended that accession talks with the EU be suspended should Turkey's recent constitutional reforms be implemented (these changes to the Turkish constitution hand President Erdogan virtually dictatorial powers).



Watchdogs and protective measures

It looks like the EU will take steps to introduce measures aimed at protecting whistleblowers across its member states. On 30 May, as part of an inquiry into money laundering and tax avoidance, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that a European directive protecting whistleblowers would be presented "in the coming months." The announcement was welcomed by the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ), which has joined a coalition of groups calling for such legislation. As EFJ noted, the Luxleaks scandal (which saw journalists and whistleblowers prosecuted for making public evidence of massive tax avoidance), makes this a matter of urgency.



June also saw the German Parliament back Reporters Without Borders' (RFS) initiative for the creation of a United Nations Special Representative for the Safety of Journalists. As RFS reported, Bundestag deputies called on the government to "support a UN initiative on the safety of journalists and against impunity, and to promote the establishment of a Special Representative to oversee compliance by UN members states with their international legal obligations to provide security for journalists and who would report directly to the Secretary General." The RSF initiative has been endorsed by many IFEX members.

Outside #Germany's #Bundestag w/@ReporterOG colleagues today welcoming new resolution on the UN Special Rep for the Safety of Journalists. pic.twitter.com/TC2KYdpAYY — Rebecca Vincent (@rebecca_vincent) June 23, 2017



A missed opportunity in Central Asia

As the International Press Institute (IPI) reported, IFEX members once again called on theto appoint a. Dunja Mijatovic left the position in March but there has been no sign of a replacement since. "A failure to appoint a new mandate holder risks rolling back progress achieved in protecting media freedoms, undermining advances into promoting stable, tolerant and accountable societies," IPI said. Joining the IPI in this renewed call were ARTICLE 19, the Committee to Protect Journalists, the European Federation of Journalists, the International Federation of Journalists, Index on Censorship and Reporters Without Borders.On the back of authoritarianmassive crackdown on public protest earlier this year, Human Rights Watch called on the Human Rights Council to renew the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on Belarus "despite the continued refusal on the part of the Belarusian authorities to cooperate" with monitoring.

Human Rights Watch also called out the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for not voicing concerns over human rights violations during his tour of Central Asia this month. Had he been inclined to speak out, there would have been quite a few cases to choose from…



In Kazakhstan, Adil Soz reported that editor Zhanbolat Mamay (held in custody since February on trumped-up embezzlement charges) had his pre-trial detention extended until 10 July 2017; Mamay has complained of being subjected to beatings and attempted extortion whilst in detention. On a separate note, Kazakhstan seems to be using similar tactics to those in use in Macedonia, Belarus and Russia to impede rights NGOs in their work: Freedom House issued a statement this month condemning Kazakhstan for harassing three prominent NGOs via the tax system.



The Committee to Protect Journalists called on the Kyrgyz authorities to ensure the safety of journalist Ulugbek Babakulov, who received death threats following his public condemnation of the widespread use of ethnic slurs in the Kyrgyz media; ironically, Babakulov was charged with "inciting ethnic hatred" in May for raising the issue. Reporters Without Borders condemned Kyrgyzstan's harassment and prosecution of independent journalists, including the censorship of the leading independent online news agency Ferghana.



This month, the wife of Uzbek opposition activist Nuraddin Jumaniyazov reported that her husband had died in prison in December 2016. Jumaniyazov had been ill for some time and had been jailed on politically-motivated charges. Human Rights Watch called on Uzbekistan to immediately allow an independent investigation into the death.



Briefly from Hungary, Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Russia