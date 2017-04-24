Students protest in Kashmir amidst school closures and mobile Internet blocking

This statement was originally published on globalvoices.org on 21 April 2017.



Kashmir is once again the scene of violence after security forces opened fire on protestors, leaving nine people dead and hundreds injured, including security forces.



The bloody events took place following a by-poll for the Srinagar Lok Sabha election on April 9 amidst a low-turnout and a boycott of the election by pro-independence protesters. The vote was for a vacant seat in the lower house of the Indian Parliament Lok Sabha, but many Kashmiris reject Indian rule over Kashmir and have been fighting for independence or a merger with Pakistan since 1989.



Indian forces have been accused of committing serious human rights violations in their efforts to quash the movement, and in the latest spike of violence, a video went viral that showed a Kashmiri protester tied to an Indian military jeep as a "human shield" (see Global Voices report).



The latest violence began on April 14, 2017, when day students of the Government Degree College in southern Kashmir's Pulwama town prevented an army armored vehicle from entering the college, which was chasing protesting students who object to the installation of a security checkpost near the college. The Twitter account Pulwama Updates tweeted footage of the students resisting, while referring to a recent encounter by security forces in Budgam, which killed three civilians and a militant.



The next day, security forces forcibly entered the college allegedly to detain some students. When the students protested by pelting stones at the security guards, they retaliated with pellets and tear gas, also indiscriminately beating the students, injuring more than 50 students.



A 17-year-old boy, Sajad Hussain Sheikh, was shot dead by the security forces the next day, which according to witnesses was an "unprovoked firing", after a few stones were hurled at an armored car in Batamaloo, Srinagar.



The action on students triggered widespread protests in colleges and universities of different districts of the valley. The government responded by shutting all education institutes down to prevent the further spread. Many schools opened only last March after eight months of closure due to the unrest since last year.



This angered the students, and the Kashmir University Students Union, a banned student body, called for protests in all colleges and universities in Kashmir on April 17 condemning the police actions. When those protests came to fruition, at least 100 Kashmiri students were wounded during renewed clashes with security forces.

A day of protests by students has sent down shivers through the govt. Internet suspended, schools, colleges, universities closed #Kashmir — I'mکشمیر (@w_kashmir) April 17, 2017

Pro freedom sloganeering outside Womans College Barmulla. #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/9V92eiOBaH — Muhammad Kamran (@_MK_Anwar) April 17, 2017

This is How #Kashmiri Students Are treated and Bullied by these Nationalist Goons. Are Kashmiri students Safe Outside Kashmir In india pic.twitter.com/aRZRlfeXpP — Musa Kashmiri (@Musa_Kashmiri) April 20, 2017