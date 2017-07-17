Championing content equality on Day of Action to Save Net Neutrality

This statement was originally published on rsf.org on 12 July 2017.



On the Day of Action to Save Net Neutrality (July 12), Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reaffirms the need for all content to be treated equally and without discrimination as regards Internet access and circulation.



Restricted access to certain online content, additional charges to visit certain webpages, censored text and video content, arbitrarily slowed connections to certain platforms... net neutrality is under threat all over the world.



"This founding principle of the Internet is an essential condition for online freedom of information and must be defended," said Elodie Vialle, the head of RSF's Journalism and Technology Desk.



Although net neutrality has been challenged in recent weeks in the United States, dozens of NGOs, tech companies and websites have organized today's day for action for net neutrality. Commercial Internet giants such as YouTube, Airbnb and Netflix, and advocacy groups such as Access Now have joined forces in the #BattleForTheNet initiative.





Battle For The Net Video Bumper from FFTF on Vimeo.



Net neutrality threatened in the US

As part of the day of action, the connections to certain participating sites are to be slowed down or blocked in order to simulate the consequences of ending net neutrality. Google and Facebook have issued statements announcing their support, although they have not specified what form their participation would take.

Ever since Donald Trump's election, a battle has been underway in the United States between net neutrality's advocates and an administration that has been fiercely opposed to it.



On May 18, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) gave net neutrality's opponents an initial victory when it voted to reconsider the regulations adopted in 2015 that make Internet providers treat all online content, apps and services in the same way.



Net neutrality's death is not final, but the process of public consultation currently underway could lead to the dismantling of the 2015 rules.



RSF is completely opposed to any backpedalling that would unravel the commitments that the FCC gave under the Obama administration to treat the Internet as public property.



Margaux Ewen, Advocacy and Communications Director for RSF North America, said last month: "The neutrality principle has made the Internet an open, creative and free space, but this is already under threat from the world's authoritarian states, led by China and Iran. It would be disastrous if the United States were to give it up as well."



Net neutrality is essential in order to guarantee the freedom to inform. We must keep defending it.