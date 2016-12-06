One media worker detained, another abducted in Nigeria

This statement was originally published on ipcng.org on 6 December 2016.
The International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos-Nigeria has condemned the abduction of the Controller of News, Radio Benue, and the detention of the publisher of Policy and Lawmakers Magazine "Kogi", which was reported over the weekend.
According to reports from Punch and The Guardian, Friday Ogungbemi, the publisher of Policy and Lawmakers Magazine, was picked up last Wednesday by men of the Department of State Services, following a publication which allegedly criticized the Chief of Staff to the State Governor, Edward Onojo.
Mrs. Yuadoo Tor-Agbidye, the Controller of News from Radio Benue was abducted by four unidentified men from her residence at 4:30 a.m. on Friday.
In a statement, the Director of IPC, Mr. Lanre Arogundade said, “both occurrences are unfortunate, and raise more concern about the safety of journalists in Nigeria, which is yet to be fully addressed. These occurrences call for the need to further address the safety of journalists, because if journalists are going to be effective in carrying out their duties, they must be rest assured that they are safe.”
IPC therefore pleads for the release of Mrs. Yuadoo Tor-Agbidye who was abducted, and Friday Ogungbemi who was unlawfully detained by the DSS, and also calls on the intervention of Media Stakeholders and Security Agencies on these issues. The perpetrators of these acts should also be dealt with consequently.
