Gunmen kill Nigerian Television Authority journalist

This statement was originally published on ipcng.org on 11 July 2017.



The International Press Centre, Lagos-Nigeria has condemned the murder of Mr. Lawrence Okojie, a reporter with the Nigerian Television Authority, Benin City, capital of Edo State-Nigeria, who was allegedly killed by gunmen on the night of Saturday July 8, 2017.



Media reports said the deceased was dropped off by the NTA staff bus at Ogunola Junction in Benin around 8p.m. on Saturday and thereafter called to inform his wife that he was on his way home. But several hours later his wife could not reach him leading to apprehension and a search that led to the discovery of his corpse in a morgue in the city on Sunday night.



The Director of IPC, Mr. Lanre Arogundade, described the killing of the journalist as shocking, unfortunate and therefore deserving of urgent investigation.



"It is one killing too many. It is very sad that journalists are still being murdered in cold blood with no one so far prosecuted and convicted for the acts", Mr. Arogundade said adding that the Police should make the case of journalist Okojie a turning point.



Mr. Arogundade also said the death of journalist Okojie has again reinforced the need for media stakeholders to meet and brainstorm on measures to safeguard the life of journalists and other media professionals while putting up a stout defense of media freedom in Nigeria.

