Omani authorities block access to online magazine "Mowatin"

Internet users from across the globe have come together to create a crowdsourced vision for free expression online. Over 300,000 people from 155 countries worldwide helped shape our roadmap for a Digital Future that includes us all.

A recent HKJA survey indicates a slight rise in the Hong Kong Press Freedom Index after two consecutive years of decline. Journalists on the ground believe that the situation has worsened in 2016, compared to the year before. HKJA chairperson Sham Yee-lan explained that the slight increase in the Press Freedom Index was likely to be related to the emergence of online media, which has led to some diversity in the industry.

This investigation focuses on the techniques, tools and culture of Kenyan police and intelligence agencies’ communications surveillance practices.

Digital Privacy at the U.S. Border: Protecting the Data On Your Devices and In the Cloud Electronic Frontier Foundation

Online harassment of journalists in Hungary: Forms, coping mechanisms and consequences for press freedom This report presents the findings of a three-month study focused on mapping, observing and analysing online harassment of journalists in Hungary. The study aimed to identify the types of harassment journalists are subject to, which journalists are typically harassed, who the harassers are, and how journalists cope with harassment. International Press Institute

Vietnam HRW Report: Events of 2016 The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in 2016 maintained its control over all public affairs and punished those who challenged its monopoly on power. Authorities restricted basic rights, including freedom of speech, opinion, association, and assembly. All religious groups had to register with the government and operate under surveillance. Bloggers and activists faced daily police harassment and intimidation, and were subject to arbitrary house arrest, restricted movement, and physical assaults. Human Rights Watch

Surveillance in Latin America: 2016 in Review Electronic Frontier Foundation

Mapping the Landscape of Digital Surveillance in Lebanon This report provides an overview of the state of online privacy and mass digital surveillance in Lebanon. Social Media Exchange - SMEX

Open Season: Building Syria's Surveillance State On the Syrian government’s ambitious plans and projects to monitor the national communications infrastructure, the technical details of which are revealed for the first time. Privacy International

Freedom on the Net 2016: Silencing the Messenger Internet freedom has declined for the sixth consecutive year, with more governments than ever before targeting social media and communication apps as a means of halting the rapid dissemination of information, particularly during anti-government protests. Freedom House

State of Privacy Chile Privacy International

State of Privacy Colombia Privacy International

State of Privacy Brazil Privacy International

Unblinking Eyes Comparative Analysis of Surveillance Laws and Practices in Latin America Electronic Frontier Foundation

Connecting Cuba More Space for Criticism but Restrictions Slow Press Freedom Progress Committee to Protect Journalists

Digital Rights Derailed in Bahrain Bahrain Center for Human Rights

Assessment of media development in Mongolia This publication presents the findings of the media development assessment in Mongolia that began in 2012 to determine the state of the media in the country. The assessment was based on the UNESCO/IPDC Media Development Indicators (MDIs), an internationally recognized analytical tool used to provide detailed overviews of national media landscapes and related media development priorities. Globe International Center

Pakistan's Internet Landscape 2016 This new report continues the documentation of the country’s internet landscape from a critical, human rights perspective. Bytes for All