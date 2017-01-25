Use a secure connection    Why this is important

Terror attack wounds 7 journalists in Somalia

National Union of Somali Journalists 25 January 2017

Somalis walk near the destroyed hotel and cars in Mogadishu, Somalia, 25 January 2017

AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh

This statement was originally published on nusoj.org on 25 January 2017.

The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) on Wednesday expressed shock and disgust at terrorist attack in Mogadishu in which a hotel in the city center was targeted by two detonated explosive-laden cars. Several innocent people were killed while many more were wounded.

In this terror attack, seven journalists who came to cover the attack was wounded. Among the wounded journalists who were admitted to Madina hospital were: Abdulkadir Abdullahi Ga'al (HornCable TV), Farah Abdi Warsame (AP news agency), Abdulkadir Abdullahi (Radio Kulmiye), Yusuf Jama Abdullahi (Aljazeera TV) and Mohamed Abdiwahab (AFP news agency). Journalists were wounded by a second car which exploded some 15 minutes after the first suicide bomber.

“We condemn the continued vile attacks against civilians. Given that the journalists were wounded by the explosion of the second car, today's attack was also designed to hurt journalists who came to the sight to do their job,” said Omar Faruk Osman, NUSOJ Secretary General.

NUSOJ says journalists have suffered a heavy toll in such terror and indiscriminate attacks on civilian people, and called on journalists to take extra precaution for their safety in such bloody and cruel attacks. “We wish wounded journalists a speedy recovery from their injuries,” added Osman.

