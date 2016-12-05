Covering the new October Revolution: An IFEX original podcast

Pakistan is among the countries that do not properly investigate and prosecute crimes against media professionals. Because of the near absolute level of impunity, most of the people who attack, injure or even murder media journalists in Pakistan remain free.

This research report documents human rights issues faced by transgender women in Cambodia's urban centres, and recommends actions to secure their rights to equality, dignity, health and security.

Democracy Under Threat 2016: Fulfilling the Promise of the Paris Agreements, 25 Years On 2016 is a highly significant year for Cambodian democracy. Looking back, 2016 marks 25 years since the conclusion of the Paris Peace Agreements (the “Paris Agreements”), which brought an end to 20 years of conflict in the Kingdom of Cambodia (“Cambodia”) and laid the framework for a political settlement based on human rights and liberal democracy; looking forward, 2016 marks the unofficial start of the lead‐up to the local and national elections in 2017 and 2018, respectively, as political actors across the spectrum begin to position themselves. Cambodian Center for Human Rights

SPECIAL REPORT Dangerous pursuit: In India, journalists who cover corruption may pay with their lives In the 27 cases of journalists murdered for their work in India since CPJ began keeping records in 1992, there have been no convictions. More than half of those killed reported regularly on corruption. The cases of Jagendra Singh, Umesh Rajput, and Akshay Singh, who died between 2011 and 2015, show how small-town journalists face greater risk in their reporting than those from larger outlets, and how India's culture of impunity is leaving the country's press vulnerable to threats and attacks Committee to Protect Journalists

￼￼￼￼￼￼￼A Deadly Shade of Green: Threats to Environmental Human Rights Defenders in Latin America Latin America is, by far, the most dangerous region of the world for environmental human rights defenders (EHRDs). The lack of effective guarantees of human rights protection in Latin American States has created this dire situation. ARTICLE 19

Journalists caught in the middle: Protests turn violent from France to Finland Violence against journalists in Europe increased in the second quarter of 2016, reports submitted to Index on Censorship’s Mapping Media Freedom platform show, as a government crackdown in Turkey intensified and protests turned violent in countries from France to Finland. Index on Censorship

Media freedom yet to gain pace - 3 May Nepal report Freedom Forum

2015: Press freedom under siege in Somalia Somalia’s journalists have long been forced to work under difficult and dangerous circumstances, and the year 2015 offered them no respite. National Union of Somali Journalists

Nepal Media Freedom Report 2015 Media under the chilling effect of political unrest Freedom Forum

Environmental journalism in an increasingly hostile climate With the environment now recognized as a major challenge for humankind, Reporters Without Borders believes that particular attention should be paid to the journalists who take greats risk to investigate sensitive, environment-related subjects. The report highlights a steady deterioration in the situation for environmental reporters, who are increasingly exposed to many kinds of pressure, threats and violence. Reporters Without Borders

Challenges for independent media in Cambodia in 2014 In 2014 Cambodian journalists increasingly found themselves in the news, as reporters faced injury and even death for covering the news. 2014 proved the deadliest year for Cambodian journalists since the political turmoil of 1997, with two Cambodian journalists confirmed murdered in relation to their work and a third, foreign journalist found dead under suspicious circumstances. Cambodian Centre for Independent Media

[Philippines] Press freedom's persistent issues Press freedom in the Philippines continued to be under attack from 2014 to 2015. The killing of journalists is continuing, with four journalists killed from May 2014 to May 2015. The trial of the accused masterminds of the Ampatuan (Maguindanao) Massacre and their supposed henchmen is continuing, but with a primary accused was released, while a witness in the same case was killed. Southeast Asian Press Alliance

[Cambodia] Using violence and rules to suppress the media The first months of 2014 saw a continuation of the political unrest that rocked the capital city of Phnom Penh in the months following the disputed July 2013 national elections. Political protests continued throughout the city in 2014 as the opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) boycotted its National Assembly seats over alleged widespread irregularities in the previous year’s election, which maintained control of the legislative body under the Cambodian People’s Party, and its long-ruling leader Prime Minister Hun Sen, who in 2014 marked 30 years as head of state. Southeast Asian Press Alliance

[Burma] Media reform falters at a critical juncture As the election looms for later this year, incidents in 2014 and in early 2015 involving the press raises serious questions on the genuineness of media freedom in Burma. The situation is alarming as the state seems to have heaped all the faults and fines on the media in the past year, which has seen a media worker being killed in October on the pretext of national security. International assistance has poured into the country to develop the media aimed at lifting and sustaining the state of media freedom. However, a viable press freedom environment seems unlikely to materialise in Burma before the end of this administration. Southeast Asian Press Alliance

Freedom of the Press 2015: Harsh laws and violence drive global decline Freedom House

Freedom of Expression in Bangladesh 2014 Among other developments, civil society organisations remained deeply concerned at the lack of protection provided by authorities for activists and journalists ARTICLE 19

Attacks on the Press, 2015 edition Committee to Protect Journalists

Attacks on the Press (2015 Edition) Highly publicized murders of journalists heighten awareness of the grave dangers that reporters and photographers face around the world. Less widely known are the myriad other risks to journalists, including imprisonment, cyberattacks, harassment, frivolous lawsuits, and censorship. Committee to Protect Journalists

Media In India's North East: Tripura The media in Tripura is still dependent on the government for financial help, giving them an unprecedented upper hand to control press freedom in the state. As long as the political party in power is satisfied, the media is deemed to be okay otherwise there is an incredible pressure on the journalists as they have to not only endure insults but also face demotion in rank as well as being refused accreditation. International Federation of Journalists