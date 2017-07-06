A new low: Turkey detains eight human rights defenders

IFEX members and other rights organisations were unanimous in declaring the 5 July 2017 detention of eight human rights defenders (HRDs) a "new low" for Turkey.



The eight, which include Amnesty International's Turkey Director İdil Eser, along with the two security trainers, were arrested at their hotel by Turkish police in Büyükada, Istanbul; the group had been attending a workshop on digital security and other types of protection. All are still currently in detention and are reportedly under investigation for alleged membership of an armed organisation.



After their arrest, the HRDs were taken to different police stations. However, as Bianet reports, they remained incommunicado until 3pm Turkish time on 6 July. Human Rights Watch reports that the detainees were not allowed to see their lawyers until the day after their arrest and that they could be held for a further seven days while the police carry out their investigation. No evidence suggesting membership of an armed group has been presented to the HRDs' lawyers.



The detained HRDs are: Özlem Dalkıran (Citizens' Assembly); lawyer Nalan Erkem (Citizens' Assembly); İlknur Üstün (Women's Coalition); İdil Eser (Amnesty International Turkey director); Veli Acu (Human Rights Agenda Association); lawyer Günal Kurşun (Human Rights Agenda Association); Şeymus Özbekli (Rights Initiative); and Nejat Taştan (Equal Rights Watch Association).



As Index on Censorship reports, these arrests come only weeks after the unlawful detention of Taner Kiliç, chair of Amnesty International Turkey, and 22 lawyers (all of whom have yet to be released).



The HRDs are being investigated under Turkey's anti-terrorism legislation and are the latest in a very long list of high profile activists, journalists and opposition voices that have been harassed, detained or convicted during the year-long state of emergency that was declared following the failed coup in 2016.



Condemnations and calls for their immediate release poured in from IFEX members and others in the rights community. Gauri van Gulik, Deputy Europe Director at Amnesty International, conveyed both shock and outrage in her simple tweet:

An utter outrage. These days not even the pretense of Turkey's government respecting human rights. https://t.co/3vWCgdYxx1 — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) July 6, 2017

Deeply concerned by detentions of @amnesty colleagues in #Turkey. This relentless crackdown on civil society & independent media must end. https://t.co/BXaywnzl9E — PEN International (@pen_int) July 6, 2017

Muzzling the voices of human rights defenders in #Turkey will only raise thousands more around the world including @IFEX — Annie Game (@AnnieGame) July 6, 2017

Extremely concerned at arrest of eight HR defenders in #Turkey yesterday. Arbitrary interferences with work of civil society must stop. pic.twitter.com/5nkLEm6Eu2 — Nils Muiznieks (@CommissionerHR) July 6, 2017

Ahead of EP vote on #Turkey, we called for immediate release of human rights defenders, including director of @amnesty — Kati Piri (@KatiPiri) July 6, 2017