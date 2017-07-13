Support from five continents for detained human rights advocates in Turkey

This joint letter was originally published on bianet.org on 12 July 2017.



As a reaction against human rights advocates being taken into custody in Turkey, 41 rights organizations and defenders from five different continents have made a statement demanding the release of the detained advocates and made a call to the Government and ministries.



The declaration signed by 41 supporters reads as follows:



"We are writing to you to express our profound dismay at the continued detention of ten human rights defenders and to call for their immediate release.



"These ten human rights defenders were detained by police in Istanbul on 5 July while attending a training workshop. Two of them were experts from outside the country providing the training. The group were held without access to lawyers and relatives for over 24 hours and their detention was extended for seven days without charge.



"The individuals in custody are members of well-known NGOs and some of the most prominent human rights defenders in Turkey and other countries. Their detention constitutes violations of the rights to freedom of expression and association.



"Most obviously, this incident runs contrary to the rights protected under the UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders.



"We therefore call for these rights to be immediately realised and for these colleagues to be released without any delay."



Signatories



1. Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo, (Plaza de Mayo Anneleri) Argentina

2. Vera Jarach, Plaza de Mayo Annesi, Argentina

3. Fédération européenne des journalistes

4. PEN American Center, USA

5. Canadian Journalists for Free Expression, Canada

6. Wales PEN Cymru, Wales

7. PEN Norway, Norway

8. PEN UK, England

9. The Arab Forum for Sexuality Education and Health, Palestine

10. Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), Canada

11. Center for Legal and Social Studies (CELS), Argentina

12. CONECTAS, Brasil

13. Due Process of Law Foundation (DPLF), USA

14. Fundación Memoria Historica y Social Arhgentina, Argentina

15. International Human Rights Group Agora, Russia

16. Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL), Ireland

17. Madres de Plaza de Mayo Linea Fundadora, Argentina

18. Minority Rights Group International (MRG), England

19. Human Rights Committee at the Law Society (of England and Wales) England

20. Index on Censorship, England

21. Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights

22. Fuuse, Norway

23. GAYa NUSANTARA, Indonesia

24. International Planned Parenthood Federation - European Network, Belgium

25. Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR)

26. Peace is Loud, USA

27. African Women's Network for Community management of Forests (REFACOF), Cameroon

28. West African Network of Young Women Leaders, Senegal

29. Federación Planificación Familiar Estatal, Spain

30. OPEN ASIA/Armanshahr, Afghanistan

31. Louisa Elkhomun, Echoes of Women in Africa ( ECOWA ), Nigeria

32. PAIMAN Alumni Trust, Pakistan

33. Niger Delta Women's movement for Peace and Development, Niger

34. RESURJ Global

35. Womankind Worldwide

36. War on Want, England

37. Association Ayotzinapan for HR in Mexico, Sweden

38. Philippine Center for Islam and Democracy, Phillipines

39. SPECTRA: Young Feminists, Rwanda

40. VISION, Pakistan

41. ATFD (Tunisian Association of Democratic Women), Tunisia