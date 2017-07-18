Use a secure connection    Why this is important

IFEX strongly condemns laying of charges against 10 HRDs in Turkey

IFEX 18 July 2017

Turkish flags flying on Büyükada Island.

IFEX strongly condemns yesterday's decision by Turkish prosecutors to lay charges against ten human rights defenders detained by police during a training workshop on Büyükada island on 2 July.

Six of the ten are being held in pre-trial detention: Özlem Dalkıran of Helsinki Citizen's Assembly, İdil Eser, Director of Amnesty International-Turkey; Günal Kurşun and Veli Acu of Human Rights Agenda Association; Ali Garawi, Swedish citizen and IT consultant, and Peter Steudtner, German citizen and IT consultant. Four more have been charged but released on bail – Nalan Erkem and Şeyhmuz Özbekli of Helsinki Citizen's Assembly, İlknur Üstün of Women's Coalition, and Nejat Taştan of the Association for Monitoring Equal Rights.

Workshops of this kind on information, stress and trauma management are routine and essential components of the work that human rights defenders do, in Turkey and around the world. They are absolutely essential to enabling our colleagues to protect the testimony and personal information of victims and witnesses of human rights violations.

The IFEX network has been privileged to work with the trainers Peter Steudtner and Ali Garawi for many years. Our network has benefited first hand from their professional and generous support of our work, helping to build the knowledge and capacity of our members across several continents.

There is no sense to these arrests. We call on Turkey to demonstrate their commitment to human rights by immediately dismissing these groundless charges against all ten human rights defenders and release them.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Related stories on ifex.org
  • Support from five continents for detained human rights advocates in Turkey

    40 rights organisations and defenders from five different continents have made a statement demanding the release of workshop of human rights defenders detained in Turkey.

    IPS Communication Foundation - Bianet, Canadian Journalists for Free Expression, International Federation of Journalists, PEN American Center, Index on Censorship 14 July 2017

  • In state of emergency, Turkey jails six human rights defenders pending trial

    In a move referred to as a "new low" for Turkey, an Istanbul court ruled that six of the 10 human rights defenders detained since 5 July will be remanded in pre-trial detention. The remaining four detainees will be released on bail.

    Global Voices Advox 18 July 2017



