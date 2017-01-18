Use a secure connection    Why this is important

ISSUES:

REGIONS:

SUBSCRIBE:

Sign up for weekly updates

Chelsea Manning to be released 28 years early

Erin Woycik for IFEX ARTICLE 19 , Electronic Frontier Foundation , Human Rights Watch , Reporters Without Borders 18 January 2017

People call for the release of whistleblower Chelsea Manning in San Francisco, California in June 2015
People call for the release of whistleblower Chelsea Manning in San Francisco, California in June 2015

REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

With just days to go before he leaves office, President Barack Obama has commuted the 35-year sentence of whistleblower Chelsea Manning. When Manning was sentenced in 2013 after being convicted on six accounts of violating the Espionage Act, along with 14 other charges, her sentence became the longest punishment ever imposed on a whistleblower in the history of the United States. She will now be released on 17 May 2017 after more than seven years in detention.

IFEX members, as well as the Chelsea Manning Support Network, United Nations experts and countless others had written letters to the US government asking for Manning to be freed. After her sentencing, Manning came out as transgender while in military detention. In addition to the extreme length of her sentence, the military's denial and postponement of treatment for her gender dysphoria, as well as her time in solitary confinement – described by the UN as torture – contributed to Manning decisions to attempt suicide more than once while being held at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas.

Last week NBC reported that Manning had been put on Obama's short list for sentence commutation. Since the decision this week, reactions have been divided – those on the conservative right are mainly negative, while the free expression community is celebrating the news.

Electronic Frontier Foundation

In its statement, EFF said it "Applauds Obama for using his last days as president to bring justice to Manning’s case. And we congratulate all those who supported, defended, and spoke out on behalf of Manning over the years and supported her clemency petition."

Human Rights Watch

"Today, President Barack Obama rightly commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning […]We hope Obama will take the logical next step of pardoning whistleblower Edward Snowden," reads the Human Rights Watch statement.

Reporters Without Borders

"We welcome the commutation of Manning's sentence and urge President Obama to pardon Jeffrey [Sterling] along with the other prisoners' sentences he plans to commute tomorrow before he leaves office," says Delphine Halgand, RSF's North America Director.







Chase Strangio, one of Chelsea Manning's lawyers:




Jesselyn Radack, Lawyer who represents numerous whistleblowers:


Glenn Greenwald, Journalist and lawyer:


As many of these voices suggest, in addition to Manning's release there is a lot more that the US government and the Obama administration could have done to improve its record on transparency and the treatment of whistleblowers. Once he leaves office this week, will people remember Obama's act of clemency, or the administration that oversaw more prosecutions under the Espionage Act than all previous presidents combined?

Latest Tweet:

BBC sets up 'Reality Check' team to expose fake news online - much better than having govt regulate… https://t.co/2MrNYlDQCh