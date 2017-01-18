Chelsea Manning to be released 28 years early

Two journalists faced charges following their widely criticized arrest in Ferguson in 2014.

"Federal Communications Commission approved new rules that allow it to regulate the internet as a public utility, including provisions to protect net neutrality"

Freedom of the Press 2015: United States Ranked 31st in annual global media freedom report Freedom House

U.S.: Press Freedom Under Fire in Ferguson PEN American Center

USA: With Liberty to Monitor All How Large-Scale US Surveillance is Harming Journalism, Law, and American Democracy Human Rights Watch

Open Wifi and Copyright: A Primer for Network Operators in the U.S. Electronic Frontier Foundation

Who Has Your Back? 2014: Protecting Your Data From Government Requests Which companies stand with their users, embracing transparency around government data requests? Which companies have resisted improper government demands by fighting for user privacy in the courts and on Capitol Hill? In short, which companies have your back? Electronic Frontier Foundation

Freedom in the World 2014: United States Chelsea Manning sentenced to 35 years in prison for releasing classified documents to WikiLeaks. Freedom House

Freedom of the Press 2014: United States Ranked 30th in annual global media freedom report Freedom House

Midyear Meeting Report 2014: United States New York shield law protects journalists from requirement to disclose sources regardless of state jursidiction of crime Inter American Press Association

Enemies of the Internet 2014: United States "NSA symbolises intelligence services' abuses" Reporters Without Borders

Attacks on the Press in 2013: United States "Aggressive leak prosecutions, secret subpoenas, and surveillance have chilling effect" Committee to Protect Journalists

World Press Freedom Index 2014: United States Ranked 46th in annual press freedom index Reporters Without Borders

World Report 2014: United States Snowden leaks reveal secret domestic surveillance program aimed at US citizens Human Rights Watch

U.S.: The Obama Administration and the Press Committee to Protect Journalists

Freedom of the Press 2013: United States Ranked 23rd in annual global media freedom report Freedom House

USA: Who Has Your Back? Which companies help protect your data from the government? Electronic Frontier Foundation - INTERIM MEMBER

Freedom in the World 2013: United States "Congressional efforts in 2012 to adopt legislation to prevent copyright infringement on the Internet were shelved in response to strong opposition from leading Internet companies, websites, and ordinary users" Freedom House

Midyear Meeting Report 2012: United States Soldier Bradley Manning faces charges under Espionage Act that could lead to death penalty for allegedly supplying info to Wikileaks Inter American Press Association

Attacks on the Press in 2011: United States of America State Department falls short in its implementation of Daniel Pearl Freedom of the Press Act Committee to Protect Journalists