Trump the truth: Free expression in the US president's first 100 days

PEN American Center 3 May 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalist at the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, 24 March 2017.
REUTERS/Carlos Barria

This report was originally published on pen.org on 27 April 2017.

PEN America's new report Trump the Truth: Free Expression in the President's First 100 Days clocks more than 70 separate instances where President Trump or senior Administration officials have taken potshots at the press, including Presidential tweets decrying "fake news," restrictions on media access, intimations that the press has "their reasons" for not reporting terror attacks, and branding press outlets as "the enemy of the American people."

These instances amount to near-daily efforts by the Trump Administration to undermine the press during the President's first 100 days. Such efforts not only chip away at public trust for the media and its indispensable role in keeping the public informed, but also signal to regimes abroad that the United States will not stand up for press freedom.

Click here to read the full report.

