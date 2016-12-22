Use a secure connection    Why this is important

ISSUES:

REGIONS:

SUBSCRIBE:

Sign up for weekly updates

Venezuelan journalist shot at in presumed retaliation for earlier report

Instituto Prensa y Sociedad de Venezuela 22 December 2016 Also available in: Español

On December 8, 2016, journalist Jamel Louka, correspondent for Diario La Antena, was shot at in the Monagas municipality of Guárico state.

This incident took place during the morning hours when the communicator was near Altagracia de Orituco and was intercepted by four men on two motorcycles, who shot at his car four times, two bullets of which impacted the windshield.

Fortunately Louka was not hurt.

The case has already been reported to the Scientific, Penal and Criminalistics Investigations Corps (CICPC) and the public prosecutor's office.

It is presumed that the attack is related to information published on Monday December 5, 2016, on an event which took place in that jurisdiction, for which he had received threats.

This alert on freedom of expression represents an attack against the physical integrity of a journalist.

The right to freedom of expression and the right to information are consecrated in articles 57 and 58 of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which set forth that every person has a right to free and plural uncensored communication.

Numeral 9 of the OAS Declaration of principles on freedom of expression sets forth that any aggression, assault, threat and intimidation against social communicators violate the fundamental rights of persons and severely hinder freedom of expression.

Latest Tweet:

As stereotypes targeting refugees increase, balanced reporting is needed more than ever https://t.co/qBuaOT47nA… https://t.co/RsRMGzexpV