"I wanted to stay and fight for my beliefs," says jailed Vietnamese blogger forced into exile

With populist and nationalist forces making significant gains in democratic states, 2016 marked the 11th consecutive year of decline in global freedom.

Freedom Forum has issued a review of Nepal's National Mass Communications Policy 2016. Among others, FF says the policy fails to articulate constitutional provisions relating to freedom of expression and mass communication. The policy, they said, also seems to promote centralided regulation, instead of self-regulation.

The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in 2016 maintained its control over all public affairs and punished those who challenged its monopoly on power. Authorities restricted basic rights, including freedom of speech, opinion, association, and assembly. All religious groups had to register with the government and operate under surveillance. Bloggers and activists faced daily police harassment and intimidation, and were subject to arbitrary house arrest, restricted movement, and physical assaults.

Malaysia HRW Report: Events of 2016 Malaysia's human rights situation continued to deteriorate in 2016, with human rights defenders, activists, political opposition figures, and journalists facing harassment and politically motivated prosecution. Those criticising the administration of Prime Minister Najib Razak or commenting on the government's handling of the 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal have been particular targets. Human Rights Watch

India HRW Report: Events of 2016 Authorities continue to use sedition and criminal defamation laws to prosecute citizens who criticise government officials or oppose state policies. In a blow to free speech, the government in 2016 argued before the Supreme Court in favour of retaining criminal penalties for defamation. The court upheld the law. Human Rights Watch

Legal analysis of pre-trial detention of five Cambodian human rights defenders Four senior staff members of the Cambodian Human Rights have been detained in Phnom Penh since April 2016. ￼ Cambodian Center for Human Rights

Turkey: State of emergency, state of arbitrary After already cracking down on freedom of information in recent years, President Erdoğan has taken advantage of the abortive coup d’état and the state of emergency in effect since 20 July to silence many more of his media critics, not only Gülen movement media and journalists but also, to a lesser extent, Kurdish, secularist and left-wing media. Reporters Without Borders

Assessment of media development in Mongolia This publication presents the findings of the media development assessment in Mongolia that began in 2012 to determine the state of the media in the country. The assessment was based on the UNESCO/IPDC Media Development Indicators (MDIs), an internationally recognized analytical tool used to provide detailed overviews of national media landscapes and related media development priorities. Globe International Center

Facing reality after the Euromaidan: The situation of journalists and media in Ukraine “After the initial optimism during the Euromaidan movement, many journalists have become disillusioned. They are faced with the triple challenge of the war in the Eastern part of the country, the economic crisis and the digitalization of mass media.” Reporters Without Borders

Military continues to put pressure on Burmese media An officer of the Myanmar army recently filed a criminal complaint against two journalists for allegedly sowing disunity among the military. Even though mediation by the Press Council caused the military to withdraw the case, this incident demonstrates how the military continues to throw its weight to get back at what it perceives as negative publicity. Southeast Asian Press Alliance

Stifling Dissent The Criminalization of Peaceful Expression in India The government uses draconian laws such as the sedition provisions of the penal code, the criminal defamation law, and laws dealing with hate speech to silence dissent. These laws are vaguely worded, overly broad, and prone to misuse, and have been repeatedly used for political purposes against critics at the national and state level. Human Rights Watch

Media freedom yet to gain pace - 3 May Nepal report Freedom Forum

Critics Are Not Criminals Comparative Study of Criminal Defamation Laws in the Americas Committee to Protect Journalists

Nepal Media Freedom Report 2015 Media under the chilling effect of political unrest Freedom Forum

Civil society under threat: Old and new challenges for human and children’s rights advocates in Eurasia In recent years, the space afforded to civil society to operate freely has been shrinking dramatically across the world, presenting a serious threat to democracy and human rights. Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECA) have been especially badly affected by this shrinking political space. Child Rights International Network

Surveillance, Secrecy and Self-Censorship: New Digital Freedom Challenges in Turkey The report is a frank assessment of the recent regime of online censorship and mass surveillance against a backdrop of longstanding, serious abuses of the judicial process and attacks on freedom of expression by Turkish authorities. PEN International, Norwegian PEN

The Tunisian associative media landscape between development and fragility World Association of Community Radio Broadcasters - AMARC

Unfinished Freedom: A Blueprint for the Future of Free Expression in Myanmar The report surveys the rocky landscape for media and public discourse since the ruling military junta lifted the curtain on the southeast Asian nation in 2012 after five decades of isolation from the modern world. PEN American Center

Environmental journalism in an increasingly hostile climate With the environment now recognized as a major challenge for humankind, Reporters Without Borders believes that particular attention should be paid to the journalists who take greats risk to investigate sensitive, environment-related subjects. The report highlights a steady deterioration in the situation for environmental reporters, who are increasingly exposed to many kinds of pressure, threats and violence. Reporters Without Borders

Balancing Act: Press freedom at risk as EU struggles to match action with values The EU has made press freedom imperative in negotiating with candidate countries, but has been accused of failing to take strong action when member states renege on their press freedom commitments. Committee to Protect Journalists

Cambodia: Democracy under threat Cambodian Center for Human Rights

"That’s When I Realized I Was Nobody" A Climate of Fear for LGBT People in Kazakhstan Human Rights Watch

Tipping the scales: Security and surveillance in Pakistan The Pakistani government has significantly expanded its communication interception activities. This Privacy International report covers the intelligence services plan to capture all IP-traffic in Pakistan and other initiatives, pointing to gaps in the laws governing surveillance. Privacy International

The Charlie Hebdo Effect in the Balkans This report scrutinizes legislation covering freedom of expression and religious freedom in the Balkans, and whether satire and blasphemy are in any way regulated in these countries. Center for Independent Journalism - Romania