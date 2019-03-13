ISSUES:

REGIONS:

SUBSCRIBE:

Sign up for weekly updates

Please note: IFEX This Week will be taking a short break

Please note: IFEX This Week will be taking a short break over the coming weeks, as we launch our new website. We'll be back soon with an exciting new design. In the meantime, you can stay in touch with our work on Twitter (@IFEX) and our website (ifex.org).

13 March 2019

Latest Tweet:

Afghan authorities urged to swiftly investigate the attempted assassination of journalist Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi in Hel… https://t.co/Iz5TZKh4Ez

Get more stories like this

Sign up for our newsletters and get the most important free expression news delivered to your inbox.

CLOSE