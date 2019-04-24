This statement was originally published on africafex.org on 10 April 2019.
There was widespread impunity for freedom of expression (FOE) violations recorded in 2018 with only 14 out of the 208 violations recorded received some level of redress by stakeholders in the African Freedom of Expression Exchange (AFEX's) maiden Annual Freedom of Expression Situation in Africa report. The violations were recorded in 30 African countries.
Journalists and other media practitioners were the major victims of the violations recorded. Other victims included human rights activists, bloggers and individuals. Security agents were responsible for 56% of the violations recorded followed by individuals who accounted for about 17% of violations.
You can access details of the countries, victims, perpetrators and recommendations cited in the Annual FOE Situation in Africa Report - 2018.
Members of AFEX:
ADISI-Cameroon
Africa Freedom of Information Centre
Association for Media Development in South Sudan
Center for Media Studies and Peace Building
Collaboration on International ICT Policy in Eastern and Southern Africa (CIPESA)
Freedom of Expression Institute
Gambia Press Union (GPU)
Human Rights Network for Journalists - Uganda
Institute for Media and Society
International Press Centre
Journaliste en danger
Media Foundation for West Africa
Media Institute of Southern Africa
Media Rights Agenda
West African Journalists Association
High levels of impunity on the continent for crimes against journalists
