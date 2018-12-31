IFEX condemns Bahrain's decision to uphold Nabeel Rajab's 5-year prison sentence

In its report, the Center examines Bahrain's laws and legislation restricting the freedom of press work and shows the extent of its non-conformity with the international treaties, covenants and agreements. The report also documents violations of media workers since the popular protests beginning in 2011.

The report is based on the study of Bahraini laws and legislation related to the prosecution of civilians in military courts and shows the compatibility of Bahraini laws with the International Bill and international laws.

Terrorizing people by the law of terrorism BCHR analyses how the Bahraini judiciary uses the language of 'anti-terrorism' law to justify suppressing dissent. They also do a comparative study of the relevant local and international anti-terror legislation, and the extent to which Bahrain is in line with international law, international conventions and human rights treaties. Bahrain Center for Human Rights

A crime outside coverage: Report monitoring grave violations in supressing Al Duraz peaceful assembly in Bahrain Bahrain Center for Human Rights

Freedom on the Net 2017: Bahrain Starting in June 2016, broadband connections were suspended from 7pm to 1am in a daily “internet curfew” in the besieged town of Diraz, home to the persecuted Shiite cleric Isa Qassim Freedom House

Freedom of the Press 2017: Bahrain The government issued new regulations banning news outlets from live streaming events. Freedom House

Annual Report: Bahrain 2016 A series of repressive attacks against rights and human rights defenders Bahrain Center for Human Rights

Operation Decisive Storm strikes freedom of expression in Yemen & the Gulf An ANHRI report on the impact of the war on Yemen on freedom of expression Arabic Network for Human Rights Information

Collective Efforts: International Calls for Accountability in Bahrain Americans for Democracy & Human Rights in Bahrain (ADHRB), the Bahrain Center for Human Rights (BCHR), and the Bahrain Institute for Right & Democracy (BIRD) analyze all the statements and resolutions of the member states of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC), the European Parliament (EP), the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR), and the UN Secretary-General since 2011 in order to track the international reaction to the deterioration of Bahrain’s human rights situation. Bahrain Center for Human Rights, Americans for Democracy and Human Rights in Bahrain

Risking Their Lives: Ongoing Attacks Against Journalists in Bahrain, Iraq, Syria and Yemen Through this report the Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR) aims to highlight cases of ongoing killings, attacks and threats against journalists and other media workers in four countries, Bahrain, Iraq, Syria and Yemen, and makes recommendations to enhance their protection using international mechanisms including the United Nations system. Gulf Centre for Human Rights

Digital Rights Derailed in Bahrain Bahrain Center for Human Rights

Freedom of the Press 2016: Bahrain In February, authorities closed the Al-Arab television station just hours after it began operating because the outlet aired an interview with an official from the opposition group Al-Wefaq. Freedom House

Freedom on the Net 2015: Bahrain Bahraini national search engine proposed, would allow for easier filtering of search results by authorities Freedom House

Freedom of the Press 2015: Bahrain Ranked 188th in annual global media freedom report Freedom House

Locked inside a nightmare: Voices from Bahraini prisons Bahrain Center for Human Rights

Bahrain: Criminalizing Dissent, Entrenching Impunity Persistent failures of the Bahraini justice system since the BICI report Human Rights Watch

#PressFreedom: Media under attack in Bahrain Bahrain Center for Human Rights

Freedom of the Press 2014: Bahrain Ranked 188th in annual global media freedom report Freedom House

Freedom in the World 2014: Bahrain Anti-terrorism decree allows state to strip citizenship of protestors Freedom House

The terrorism law in Bahrain: A tool to silence dissidents Bahrain Center for Human Rights

Enemies of the Internet 2014: Bahrain "No Internet spring" Reporters Without Borders

Attacks on the Press in 2013: Bahrain "'Blogfather' Ali Abdel Imam flees Bahrain after two years in hiding" Committee to Protect Journalists

World Press Freedom Index 2014: Bahrain Ranked 163rd in annual press freedom index Reporters Without Borders

World Report 2014: Bahrain Maximum sentence for insulting the king increased from two to five years Human Rights Watch

Limited freedom of expression in Bahrain: Arrested for insulting the king Bahrain Center for Human Rights

Sickle cell disease and the government crackdown in Bahrain Bahrain Center for Human Rights

Freedom of the Press 2013: Bahrain Ranked 188th in annual global media freedom report Freedom House