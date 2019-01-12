Burma government urged to reverse conviction of Reuters journalists

At least 61 people were prosecuted for online speech under the new NLD administration, a dramatic increase from last year; several were held for weeks without bail, and some were sentenced to prison

Journalist Soe Moe Tun was murdered in December while reporting on the illegal logging industry. Separately, two journalists were threatened by bomb blasts outside their homes.

Restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression and assembly persist, amid the government's failure to contend with the range of rights-abusing laws that have been long used to criminalize free speech and prosecute dissidents.As part of the military's "clearance operations" in northern Rakhine State, where thousands of Rohingya Muslims face rampant and systemic human rights violations, the authorities denied independent journalists access to the region since early October.

Military continues to put pressure on Burmese media An officer of the Myanmar army recently filed a criminal complaint against two journalists for allegedly sowing disunity among the military. Even though mediation by the Press Council caused the military to withdraw the case, this incident demonstrates how the military continues to throw its weight to get back at what it perceives as negative publicity. Southeast Asian Press Alliance

Freedom of the Press 2016: Burma The Broadcasting Law, approved in August, enabled private companies to enter the broadcast market for the first time. However, it maintains presidential control over the broadcasting sector, and the Broadcasting Council it established is susceptible to political interference. Freedom House

Unfinished Freedom: A Blueprint for the Future of Free Expression in Myanmar The report surveys the rocky landscape for media and public discourse since the ruling military junta lifted the curtain on the southeast Asian nation in 2012 after five decades of isolation from the modern world. PEN American Center

Freedom on the Net 2015: Myanmar Three men jailed for two years each for insulting religion on Facebook Freedom House

[Burma] Media reform falters at a critical juncture As the election looms for later this year, incidents in 2014 and in early 2015 involving the press raises serious questions on the genuineness of media freedom in Burma. The situation is alarming as the state seems to have heaped all the faults and fines on the media in the past year, which has seen a media worker being killed in October on the pretext of national security. International assistance has poured into the country to develop the media aimed at lifting and sustaining the state of media freedom. However, a viable press freedom environment seems unlikely to materialise in Burma before the end of this administration. Southeast Asian Press Alliance

Freedom of the Press 2015: Myanmar Ranked 161st in annual global media freedom report Freedom House

A day in Dala with PEN Myanmar In Dala, PEN Myanmar experienced a rare opportunity to work with a group of 200 or so high school children from the local state secondary school, which stands adjacent to the monastery compound. PEN International

Free expression, media freedom and 2015 elections in Myanmar ARTICLE 19

Myanmar: News Media Law This legal analysis examines the compliance of the 2014 News Media Law of Myanmar with international standards on freedom of expression and media freedom. ARTICLE 19

Reality check on media freedom gains Journalists charged under State Secrets Act for reporting on chemical weapons manufacturing facility Southeast Asian Press Alliance

Freedom of the Press 2014: Burma (Myanmar) Ranked 159th in annual global media freedom report Freedom House

Freedom in the World 2014: Burma "Internet activity is still subject to criminal punishment" Freedom House

Attacks on the Press in 2013: Burma "Draft printing and publishing law would impose new censorship criteria" Committee to Protect Journalists

World Press Freedom Index 2014: Burma Ranked 145th in annual press freedom index Reporters Without Borders

World Report 2014: Burma "Burma released more than 200 political prisoners in amnesties in 2013" Human Rights Watch

To young Burmese, IT's both toy and tool Today, it’s not uncommon to see Gen Y men and women flashing the latest iPhones, Galaxies or tablets. Fun, work and politics are all parts of the nascent online life in Burma Southeast Asian Press Alliance

In Burma, youth power strives for maturity There is some skepticism about how much influence Burma's youth movement can assert in terms of political change. Still, activists have benefited from greater access to the Internet, which has brought a new side to the online community after decades of heavy censorship Southeast Asian Press Alliance

Burma: Freedom of expression in transition Burma is at a crossroads. The period of transition since 2010 has opened up the space for freedom of expression to an extent unpredicted by even the most optimistic in the country. Yet this space is highly contingent on a number of volatile factors. Index on Censorship

Online and in danger in Burma Committee to Protect Journalists

Burma falters, backtracks on press freedom The media landscape in Burma is more open than ever, as President Thein Sein releases imprisoned journalists and abolishes the former censorship regime. But many threats and obstacles to truly unfettered reporting remain, including restrictive laws held over from the previous military regime. The wider government’s commitment to a more open reporting environment is in doubt. Committee to Protect Journalists

Reforming Telecommunications in Burma This report outlines steps necessary to promote adequate protections for Internet and mobile phone users in Burma, and ways to foster responsible investment in Burma's telecom sector Human Rights Watch

Freedom of the Press 2013: Burma Ranked 162nd in annual global media freedom report Freedom House

Burmese media spring Reporters Without Borders

Country Press Freedom Reports 2012: Burma Government bans VoIP technology, including Skype Southeast Asian Press Alliance

Press Freedom Index 2011-2012: Burma Fewer than 10 journalists remain in prison Reporters Without Borders