Organisations call on Cambodia to step up the fight against endemic impunity

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the exercise of freedom of association, freedom of expression and freedom of assembly in Cambodia from 01 April 2017 to 31 March 2018.

Cambodia's facade of media freedom collapsed in 2017. Authorities shut- tered 32 radio stations carrying opposition, U.S.-funded or independent content,1 hit often-critical media outlets with tax investigations that closed down newsrooms, and threatened and arrested journalists for “incitement” and “espionage” amid heated rhetoric that claimed foreign agents were attempting to topple the government.

Freedom of the Press 2017: Cambodia Political commentator Kem Ley was shot and killed in July, a few days after he spoke on Radio Free Asia about a highly sensitive Global Witness report detailing the vast wealth accumulated by the prime minister’s family. Freedom House

Cambodia HRW Report: Events of 2016 The murder of popular political commentator Kem Ley, who had voiced many criticisms of the government, on 10 July 2016, remains unanswered. Authorities systematically denied Cambodians their right to peaceful assembly by suppressing protests and issuing a series of ad hoc bans on non-violent gatherings and processions. Human Rights Watch

Legal analysis of pre-trial detention of five Cambodian human rights defenders Four senior staff members of the Cambodian Human Rights have been detained in Phnom Penh since April 2016. ￼ Cambodian Center for Human Rights

Discrimination against transgender women in Cambodia's urban centres This research report documents human rights issues faced by transgender women in Cambodia's urban centres, and recommends actions to secure their rights to equality, dignity, health and security. Cambodian Center for Human Rights (CCHR)

Democracy Under Threat 2016: Fulfilling the Promise of the Paris Agreements, 25 Years On 2016 is a highly significant year for Cambodian democracy. Looking back, 2016 marks 25 years since the conclusion of the Paris Peace Agreements (the “Paris Agreements”), which brought an end to 20 years of conflict in the Kingdom of Cambodia (“Cambodia”) and laid the framework for a political settlement based on human rights and liberal democracy; looking forward, 2016 marks the unofficial start of the lead‐up to the local and national elections in 2017 and 2018, respectively, as political actors across the spectrum begin to position themselves. Cambodian Center for Human Rights

Recent Official Interference with Freedoms of Assembly and Expression Events at recent demonstrations and protests indicate that the fundamental freedoms of expression and assembly in the Kingdom of Cambodia are facing ever-greater interference and restriction at the hands of local and national authorities. Cambodian Center for Human Rights

Freedom of the Press 2016: Cambodia Freedom House

Freedom on the Net 2015: Cambodia Government working group established to restrict "immoral" online content Freedom House

Cambodia: Democracy under threat Cambodian Center for Human Rights

Challenges for independent media in Cambodia in 2014 In 2014 Cambodian journalists increasingly found themselves in the news, as reporters faced injury and even death for covering the news. 2014 proved the deadliest year for Cambodian journalists since the political turmoil of 1997, with two Cambodian journalists confirmed murdered in relation to their work and a third, foreign journalist found dead under suspicious circumstances. Cambodian Centre for Independent Media

[Cambodia] Using violence and rules to suppress the media The first months of 2014 saw a continuation of the political unrest that rocked the capital city of Phnom Penh in the months following the disputed July 2013 national elections. Political protests continued throughout the city in 2014 as the opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) boycotted its National Assembly seats over alleged widespread irregularities in the previous year’s election, which maintained control of the legislative body under the Cambodian People’s Party, and its long-ruling leader Prime Minister Hun Sen, who in 2014 marked 30 years as head of state. Southeast Asian Press Alliance

Freedom of the Press 2015: Cambodia Ranked 154th in annual global media freedom report Freedom House

Report on Cambodian Internet users: Perceptions of online freedom of expression and political engagement Cambodian Internet users overwhelmingly see the country’s Internet as increasingly becoming more accommodating of free expression but remain concerned about the effects of recently proposed government actions related to Internet surveillance and controls, according to the results of a study by CCIM, which surveyed almost 1,000 Cambodian Internet users from 22 provinces. Cambodian Centre for Independent Media

The situation of human rights defenders in Cambodia in 2014 Despite protecting human rights defenders (“HRDs”) falling under the protection of legally binding international instruments, such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (“ICCPR”), many HRDs in the Kingdom of Cambodia (“Cambodia”) remain at high risk of a plethora of threats including arbitrary arrest and detention, physical violence and murder, and threats and intimidation and harassment. Cambodian Center for Human Rights

"Work Faster or Get Out" - Labor Rights Abuses in Cambodia's Garment Industry This 140-page report documents lax government enforcement of labor laws and brand actions that hinder monitoring and compliance. In recent years, wage protests, instances of garment workers fainting, and burdensome union registration procedures have spotlighted the plight of workers in Cambodia’s garment factories. Human Rights Watch

Impunity in Cambodia: CCHR Briefing Note Cambodian Center for Human Rights

Outcome report: Workshop for youth on electoral reform This Outcome Report summarizes the issues raised and the recommendations of participants during the Workshop for Youth on Electoral Reform held on 20-21 June 2014 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia Cambodian Center for Human Rights

Freedom of information and legislative transparency in Cambodia CCHR has released a Briefing Note on freedom of information and legislative transparency in Cambodia, where laws are almost always drafted in secrecy, without the inclusion of relevant stakeholders. Cambodian Center for Human Rights

CCHR Briefing Note: The criminalization of defamation and freedom of expression in Cambodia Cambodian Center for Human Rights

Overcoming traditional media restrictions "Human rights violations are often unreported by the censored media, facilitating a culture of impunity" Southeast Asian Press Alliance

Freedom of the Press 2014: Cambodia Ranked 147th in annual global media freedom report Freedom House

Freedom in the World 2014: Cambodia Coverage of government land grabs and extralegal resource extraction not tolerated Freedom House

CCHR Factsheet - Rubbish collectors' protests This factsheet provides an overview of the recent rubbish collectors’ protests and subsequent negotiations with garbage collection company CINTRI. The strike for an increased minimum wage and improved working conditions went ahead in spite of the current ban on all demonstrations, assemblies and marches, and remained peaceful, despite heavy military police presence Cambodian Center for Human Rights

Conditional release of human rights defenders violates fundamental rights to freedom of expression and assembly This Briefing Note addresses the increasing practice of forcing human rights defenders, protesters and everyday citizens to sign written statements agreeing to not partake in future demonstrations or illegal activities, as a condition of their release or to avoid charges Cambodian Center for Human Rights

Complaint to the Senate of Cambodia First Commission on Human Rights, Reception of Complaints and Investigation Regarding the Criminalization of Defamation Cambodian Center for Human Rights

World Press Freedom Index 2014: Cambodia Ranked 144th in annual press freedom index Reporters Without Borders