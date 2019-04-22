Egypt: Constitutional amendments entrench repression

The Bytes For All report highlights key topics including internet access, censorship and privacy, cybercrime and hacking, blasphemy, and fake news.

Despots and Disruptions: Five Dimensions of Internet Shutdowns in Africa In regards to internet freedom, Africa got off to an awful start in 2019. Internet disruptions were registered in five countries (Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Sudan and Zimbabwe) within the first three weeks of the year. The disruptions were related to elections, protests against government policies, and, what seemed like a coup attempt. Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa (CIPESA)

Pakistan: Challenges to media and digital freedoms in 2018 Media Matters for Democracy has launched its 2018 publication assessing the challenges to media and digital freedoms in Pakistan Media Matters for Democracy

TRUTH ON THE BALLOT Fraudulent News, the Midterm Elections, and Prospects for 2020 ￼ In this report, PEN America examines the steps taken by technology companies, government actors, and po- litical parties to curb the influence of fraudulent news in the 2018 U.S. midterm elections. PEN America

MISA Zimbabwe State of the Media Report 2018 In his inauguration speech on 24 November 2017 following Mugabe’s ouster, President Mnangagwa, said he would strengthen and ensure the pillars of democracy are respected in Zimbabwe. This raised hope that he would move with speed and implement outstanding socio-economic and political reforms ahead of the 2018 elections. It is common cause that the elections came without implementation of the envisaged reforms. Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA)

Connection Interrupted: Israel's control of the Palestinian ICT infrastructure 7amleh - Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media

How Apps on Android share data with Facebook (even if you don't have a Facebook account) Previous research has shown how 42.55 percent of free apps on the Google Play store could share data with Facebook, making Facebook the second most prevalent third-party tracker after Google’s parent company Alphabet.1 In this report, Privacy International illustrates what this data sharing looks like in practice, particularly for people who do not have a Facebook account. Privacy International

From Oppression to Liberation: Reclaiming the Right to Privacy Our series of interviews with privacy and gender rights activists across the world reflect nuanced and context specific experiences of the right to privacy. Privacy International

Gender-Based Violence Against Palestinian: Women in Virtual Space 7amleh - Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media

Freedom on the Net 2018: The Rise of Digital Authoritarianism The internet is growing less free around the world, and democracy itself is withering under its influence. Freedom House

Freedom on the Net 2018: China The level of internet freedom declined due to the new cybersecurity law which strengthened repressive restrictions on online activities. Freedom House

The humanitarian metadata problem: "Doing no harm" in the digital era New technologies continue to present great risks and opportunities for humanitarian action. To ensure that their use does not result in any harm, humanitarian organisations must develop and implement appropriate data protection standards, including robust risk assessments. Privacy International

Russia's Strident Stifling of Free Speech 2012-2018 Laws passed since Vladimir Putin's return to the presidency in May 2012 have dramatically strengthened the Russian authorities’ control over the flow of information online and offline. Much of this crackdown has been fuelled by Russia’s foreign policy, in particular its role in the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine and its armed intervention in Syria. PEN International

PROPUESTA DE ESTÁNDARES LEGALES PARA LA VIGILANCIA EN CHILE ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ La regulación de la vigilancia estatal constituye uno de los desafíos más significativos plan- teados por la irrupción de las tecnologías de comunicación: aunque esperamos que el apara- to estatal mantenga la seguridad, su capacidad de buscar esos fines infringiendo la privaci- dad crece sin una respuesta normativa. Derechos Digitales

Online attacks on journalists in Poland In June 2018, IPI visited Poland as part of its Ontheline project, which aims to identify best newsroom practices for preventing and better responding to online harassment of journalists. International Press Institute (IPI)

Online harassment of journalists: the trolls attack In this report RSF sheds light on the latest danger for journalists – threats and insults on social networks that are designed to intimidate them into silence. Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

Measuring Pakistani women's experiences of online violence A quantitative research study on online gender-based harassment in Pakistan Digital Rights Foundation

Online violence against women in Pakistan - Submission to UNSR on violence against women This report will explore the laws and institutions that are in place within Pakistan to deal with issues of online violence against women. Digital Rights Foundation

Cyber Harassment Helpline - One year report, December '16 to November '17 The Cyber Harassment Helpline was launched after the successful completion of the Hamara Internet (translates as “Our Internet”) project, and based on its findings in the “Measuring Pakistani Women's Experience of Online Violence” report Digital Rights Foundation

Pay No Attention to That Man Behind the Curtain Exposing and Challenging Government Hacking for Surveillance Privacy International

Mapping Cybercrime Laws and Violations of Digital Rights in the Gulf and Neighbouring Countries Digital rights and freedoms have been severely compromised by national cybercrime legislation and prosecution, and now judicially. Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR)

No Place for Criticism: Bangladesh Crackdown on Social Media Commentary This report documents abuses under section 57 of the ICT Act to warn that any new law should protect rights, not be used to crack down on critics. Human Rights Watch (HRW)

Privacy and Freedom of Expression In the Age of Artificial Intelligence While AI impacts a plethora of rights, ARTICLE 19 and Privacy International are particularly concerned about the impact it will have on the right to privacy and the right to freedom of expression and information. ARTICLE 19, Privacy International

Issues in Frameworks, Freedom of Expression and Internet Rights in Nigeria A Baseline Research by the Nigerian Journalists Internet Rights Initiative (NJIRI) International Press Centre (IPC)

Forbidden Feeds: Government Controls on Social Media in China. Based on extensive interviews with writers, poets, artists, activists, and others personally affected by the government’s grip on online expression, as well as interviews with anonymous employees at Chinese social media companies, the report lays bare the destructive impact of the Chinese government’s vision of “cyber sovereignty” on netizens who dare to dissent. PEN American Center