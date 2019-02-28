Journalists failed by Turkey's justice system, a Nobel nomination, and France's "anti-thug" law



Turkey: EU committee votes to suspend accession talks

On 20 February, the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee voted in favour of suspending Ankara-EU accession talks, citing Turkey's disregard for human rights and civil liberties. While the decision was criticised by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, events in February added plenty of weight to the Committee's argument.



Late in the month, IFEX member Erol Önderoğlu, human rights defender Şebnem Korur Fincancı and journalist Ahmet Nesin were in court for another hearing in their trial on ludicrous "terrorist propaganda" charges. The charges are based on their involvement in a 2016 peaceful act of solidarity with a Kurdish newspaper Özgür Gündem. They each face 14.5 years in jail if convicted and the next hearing is scheduled for 15 April. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has set up a petition calling for their acquittal: please sign up.



Civil society leader Osman Kavala (having already spent over a year behind bars without charge) was finally charged in February with attempting to overthrow the government. He is one of sixteen individuals (including renowned journalist Can Dündar) who were charged for their part in the 2013 Gezi protests. If convicted, they face possible life prison sentences.



Mid-month, an appellate court upheld the terrorism-related convictions of 14 staff of the newspaper Cumhuriyet. The decision was greeted with outrage by IFEX members and condemned by the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Désir. Eight of the convicted, including cartoonist Musa Kart, will now have to return to prison to serve the remainder of their terms.



Journalist Pelin Ünker, sentenced to 13 months in jail in January for her reports on the Paradise Papers, is now facing an additional case based on the same series of articles, but concerning President Erdoğan's son-in-law. Maltese MEP David Casa visited Ünker in Istanbul this month and called for all charges against her to be dropped, and for all journalists jailed in Turkey solely for practising their profession to be released.

"The Turkish people deserve a free press" @DavidCasaMEP's video appeal 4 @pelinunker + Turkish journalists is great 2 see. Time to drop charges against her. I hope she can indeed visit @Europarl_EN. Release all journalists in Turkey arbitrarily detained. https://t.co/sIb670niqq pic.twitter.com/N1XhgSgoXv — Tom Gibson (@at_tgibson) February 20, 2019

Journalist and artist, Zehra Doğan, finally walked out of prison today after serving her full sentence of 2 years, 9 months and 22 days, after being convicted for a painting, an article and social media posts. https://t.co/r7eW2CaXvG pic.twitter.com/6r92CSs2ea — PEN International (@pen_int) February 24, 2019



Ján Kuciak: One year on

February saw the one-year anniversary of the murder in Slovakia of the journalist Ján Kuciak and his partner Martina Kušnírová. Four suspects (including a former police officer) have been charged with carrying out the killing, but those who commissioned the crime have still not been identified. The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), in collaboration with other groups, has been building on Kuciak's work by publishing reports on the links between organized crime in Slovakia and the political establishment. They recently published a detailed and moving account of the events leading up to Kuciak's murder: How Ján and Martina Died.



The European Commission marked the anniversary of Kuciak's murder by calling on the Slovak authorities to swiftly bring to justice those responsible for the crime:

We observe a minute of silence in memory of Ján Kuciak, Slovak investigative journalist who was murdered one year ago, and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová.Journalists are the pillars of our democratic societies. They must be protected.#JanKuciak pic.twitter.com/AcR8oYgXnC — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) February 21, 2019

1 year later, justice is still far off for #Slovakia journalist #JanKuciak & Martina Kušnírová. But we are a little bit closer, thx to a public that refuses to accept impunity and to strong, independent media. Inspiring to be in #Bratislava tonight. #justice4jan #endimpunity pic.twitter.com/k7MmCki5hS — IPI (@globalfreemedia) February 21, 2019



France: Rubber bullets and the "anti-thug law"

The Yellow Vest (Gilets Jaunes) protests continued across France in February, with reports of further horrific injuries suffered by demonstrators, allegations of anti-Semitism, heavy-handed riot police tactics, assaults on the police, and further chaotic street battles between left-wing and right-wing groups that have attached themselves to the Yellow Vest movement:

[ FACE À FACE ] LYON | Des "gilets jaunes" appartenant aux groupuscules nationalistes et d'extrême droite affrontent des "gilets jaunes" d'extrême gauche. #ActeXIII pic.twitter.com/hdyWumx8k7 — [ Lies Breaker ] (@Lies_Breaker) February 9, 2019

The @CommissionerHR issues memorandum inviting the #French authorities to show more respect for #HumanRights during operations aimed at maintaining public order & to suspend the use of rubber bullet launchers. @coe @CoE_HRightsRLaw @RepFranceCdE @PACE_News https://t.co/9Rm9UEgkXl — Council of Europe - Execution of judgments (@CoE_execution) February 26, 2019



Gender focus

According to official figures , by 4 February, 2,060 protesters and 1,325 police officers had suffered injuries in the demonstrations.Despite such shocking statistics, the majority of Yellow Vest protests (and protesters) are actually peaceful, so it is worrying that France's National Assembly approved a draft law in February that aims to place severe restrictions on the right to protest. Nicknamed the "loi anti-casseur" (or "anti-thug law"), the legislation will allow local officials to directly ban certain individuals from protesting for a month if they are regarded as "a threat to public order" (even when those individuals have never been convicted of a criminal act); these banned individuals will then have their personal information recorded on a criminal database.The law will also give police greater powers to search protesters who have ********not been banned from protesting. Prime Minister Édouard Philippe has said that concealing one's face "without a legitimate motive" will, under the "anti-thug law", be punished by a one-year prison sentence and €15,000 in fines. The draft legislation has returned to the Senate for a second reading.Human rights experts continue to express concern about some aspects of the police's crowd control tactics. The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights , Dunja Mijatović, said this month that the number and seriousness of the injuries inflicted on demonstrators "raise questions about the compatibility of the methods used in operations aimed at maintaining public order with due regard for [free expression and free assembly] rights"; she called on the authorities to suspend the use of rubber bullets against protesters and for the use of intermediate weapons to be reviewed.

As Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported this month, Ankara's ban on LGBTQI+ events is ongoing - despite the fact that Turkey's state of emergency, under which the ban was brought in, was lifted in July 2018. The ban is both strict and broad: even public LGBTQI+ discussions are forbidden. HRW has called for an end to the ban and has written to the Governor of Ankara seeking comment.



In brief