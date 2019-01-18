ISSUES:

REGIONS:

SUBSCRIBE:

Sign up for weekly updates

MFWA condemns killing of Anas' team member, demands prompt investigations

Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) 18 January 2019

Mansuru Tahiru (2nd R), the cousin of murdered Ghanian undercover reporter Ahmed Hussein Suale, sits with friends during a mourning gathering in Accra, 17 January 2019
Mansuru Tahiru (2nd R), the cousin of murdered Ghanian undercover reporter Ahmed Hussein Suale, sits with friends during a mourning gathering in Accra, 17 January 2019

RUTH MCDOWALL/AFP/Getty Images

This statement was originally published on mfwa.org on

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has learnt with shock, of the killing by unknown assailants of Ahmed Hussein Suale, said to be a member of the investigative team of journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Mr. Suale reportedly died instantly after being shot in the chest and neck by gunmen who were reported to have sped away on motor bicycles after the act. The incident happened at around 11.pm (23:00 GMT) at Madina, a suburb of Accra. Suale's body has been sent to the Police Hospital in Accra for an autopsy.

The MFWA unreservedly condemns the killing and calls on the police to promptly and thoroughly investigate the incident to bring the perpetrators to book.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
What other IFEX members are saying
  • Investigative journalist Ahmed Divela shot dead in Ghana

    The journalist had told CPJ in September 2018 that people had attempted to attack him and that he feared for his life after a politician made comments about him on TV. ... Divela worked on several investigations with Tiger Eye Private Investigations, including a June 2018 documentary "Number 12," which investigated alleged corruption in African soccer, according to a report by the BBC.

    Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) 17 January 2019

  • Ghana: Investigative journalist shot dead

    Investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale (34) was shot and killed in his car by unknown assailants on a motorbike on Wednesday, 16 January in Medina, a suburb of the capital, Accra. Husein was a member of the team led by award-winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw that exposed corruption in African football. He was shot three times on the chest and neck and died on the spot.

    International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) 17 January 2019

  • IPI condemns killing of Ghana reporter

    The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, media executives and journalists, today condemned the killing of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, also known as Ahmed Divela, an investigative journalist working for the organization Tiger Eye in Ghana. Hussein-Suale was shot dead the night of Wednesday, January 16 by unidentified assailants in Accra, Ghana’s capital, while on his way home from work.

    International Press Institute (IPI) 17 January 2019

  • Ghanaian investigative reporter shot dead while driving in Accra

    Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for a swift and thorough investigation into the murder of Ghanaian investigative reporter Ahmed Hussein-Suale. A member of Tiger Eye, a team of independent reporters led by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Ghana’s best-known investigative journalist, Hussein-Suale was shot dead last night by men on a motorcycle as he drove his car in the Madina neighbourhood of the capital, Accra.

    Reporters Without Borders (RSF) 17 January 2019



Latest Tweet:

Jordanian journalist Nidal Salameh imprisoned over article on private hospital https://t.co/92rlswEJ9m @CPJMENA

Get more stories like this

Sign up for our newsletters and get the most important free expression news delivered to your inbox.

CLOSE