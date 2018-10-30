Stories in the fight against impunity

Through the No Impunity Campaign, IFEX seeks to increase global political will to end impunity by advocating on behalf of those who have been targeted for their expression and calling on governments to uphold higher standards of justice and accountability.



One way we are doing this is by joint advocacy with local IFEX members on six cases of impunity: Ebrima Manneh and Musa Saidykhan of The Gambia, Jineth Bedoya in Colombia, Shan Dahar in Pakistan, Kem Ley of Cambodia, and Ahmed Ismail in Bahrain.



The Story Map below shares their stories and fight for justice.