Visit the IFEX No Impunity Campaign

Breaking it Down: The 2018 infographic on the danger of impunity and UNESCO's call for accountability

IFEX 21 November 2018 Also available in: Français  Español  عربي

Since 2006, 1010 journalists have been killed for their reporting. An important tool with the potential to change this reality is The Safety of Journalists and the Danger of Impunity, a report by UNESCO's Director-General.

This November, UNESCO is launching the 2018 edition of their biennial report.

Our infographic was first published in 2015 and has been updated to highlight some of the key statistics found in the 2018 report and demonstrate how UNESCO is promoting accountability for crimes against journalists and media workers.

Notably, there has been a significant increase in responses from member states, showing that advocacy and education has improved their understanding of the importance of such a mechanism. However, the perpetrators remain free in the vast majority of cases reported on.

We encourage you to help spread the word about this report and the issue of impunity by sharing this page with your networks.

For more information about the UNESCO Director-General's Report, visit this website.

Click the image below to download the full infographic:

