As defenders of the right to freedom of expression and information, the IFEX network is painfully, profoundly aware of the gender dimensions of violence committed against those who express themselves, whether they are simply expressing an opinion, defending the rights of others, or sharing information in the public interest. We are also inspired by and privileged to know and work with many of the individuals and groups who challenge, every day and often at great personal risk, this reality.
Acording to UN Women, one in three women worldwide experience gender-based violence. Check out their interactive #HearMeToo project here: http://interactive.unwomen.org/mystory/en/index.html#/ .
Over the 16 days, @IFEX will be tweeting about some amazing member initiatives in this area, including Karisma's Alerta Machitroll, IFJ's "Byte Back" campaign against online harassment of women, and Pakistan's first-ever Cyber-harassment Helpline, launched by Digital Rights Foundation.
Below, we share a broad, but non-exhaustive list of essential recent reports and projects to help enrich your understanding of this global issue and the people and groups working on it.
Then, we invite you to stay up to date with the latest developments where freedom of expression, gender, and sexual diversity intersect by bookmarking our Gender and Sexual diversity hub page.
Resources to inform – and inspire – your work to end gender-based violence
From 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to 10 December, Human Rights Day, the world is invited to be a part of a global campaign: 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. It's an opportunity to make our voices heard, and to hear from others; to share projects aimed at ending violence against women, girls and LGBTQI+ individuals around the world, and to spark ideas for new initiatives and collaborations.
