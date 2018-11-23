Resources to inform – and inspire – your work to end gender-based violence

As defenders of the right to freedom of expression and information, the IFEX network is painfully, profoundly aware of the gender dimensions of violence committed against those who express themselves, whether they are simply expressing an opinion, defending the rights of others, or sharing information in the public interest. We are also inspired by and privileged to know and work with many of the individuals and groups who challenge, every day and often at great personal risk, this reality.



Acording to UN Women, one in three women worldwide experience gender-based violence. Check out their interactive #HearMeToo project here: http://interactive.unwomen.org/mystory/en/index.html#/ .



Over the 16 days, @IFEX will be tweeting about some amazing member initiatives in this area, including Karisma's Alerta Machitroll, IFJ's "Byte Back" campaign against online harassment of women, and Pakistan's first-ever Cyber-harassment Helpline, launched by Digital Rights Foundation.



Below, we share a broad, but non-exhaustive list of essential recent reports and projects to help enrich your understanding of this global issue and the people and groups working on it.



Then, we invite you to stay up to date with the latest developments where freedom of expression, gender, and sexual diversity intersect by bookmarking our Gender and Sexual diversity hub page.



Video: Safety of Female Journalists Online

This short but powerful video communicates the urgent need to step up efforts to tackle threats, harassment and intimidation of journalists online. It is part of the Office's of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media online campaign, in close cooperation with International Press Institute (IPI). View it here.



Report: "I could kill you and no one would stop me": Weak State Responses to Domestic Violence in Russia

Human Rights Watch's 84 page report details the barriers survivors face in reporting abuse and getting help. They include social stigma, lack of awareness, and lack of trust in police. Human Rights Watch also found that survivors face obstacles to finding emergency shelter. Read it in English, French or Russian.



Survey: Gender-Based Violence Within the Media

The International Federation of Journalist's survey of almost 400 women journalists in 50 countries was published on the eve of the 2017 UN Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. Read it here.



Campaign: Stop Gender-Based Violence at Work

In 2018, following their survey - which revealed that almost one in two women journalists have suffered sexual harassment, psychological abuse, online trolling and others forms of gender-based violence (GBV) while working - the International Federation of Journalists backed this global campaign launched by ITUC to tackle gender-based violence at work. Read about it in English, Spanish, or French.



Report: Gender, Feminism and the Internet in Latin America

As part of the Latin America in a Glimpse series, Derechos Digitales and ADC look at the complex links between gender and technology, and the responses from different women's groups in Latin America to some of the problematic aspects of this relationship. Read the report in Spanish and English.



Report: Online harassment of Journalists: Attack of the Trolls

In this report, Reporters Without Borders sheds light on the latest danger for journalists – threats and insults on social networks that are designed to intimidate them into silence. Read it in English, French, Spanish, or Arabic.



Report: Measuring Pakistani Women's Experiences of Online Violence

Over the course of 2016, Digital Rights Foundation trained close to 1,800 women throughout the length and breadth of Pakistan. This 2018 report compiles data collected during the 17 sessions conducted in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Gilgit, to create the first ever set of data around online harassment and electronic violence against women [e-VAW] in Pakistan. Read it here.



Report: A Violent Network - Gender-based Violence Against Palestinian Women in Virtual Space

7amleh – The Arab Center for the Development of Social Media and the Swedish Kvinna til Kvinna Foundation published this comprehensive research on the phenomenon of gender-based violence in social networks and the Internet. It is the first of its kind in Palestine and regionally. The study included qualitative and quantitative aspects of the phenomenon of gender-based violence in social networks and the diversity of its manifestations throughout Palestinian communities in historic Palestine. Read it in English and Arabic.



Women's Manifesto

PEN International launched its Women’s Manifesto, a set of principles which aim to protect free expression for women by combating and eliminating the silencing of women worldwide, whether through censorship, harassment, or violence. Read about it in English, French, Arabic and Spanish.



Report: Misogyny on the Internet

This 2018 Karisma report provides an overview of online violence against women in Colombia, and strategies to counteract it. Read it here.



Report: Womens' Rights: Forbidden Subject

A slightly different angle: This Reporters Without Borders report focuses specifically on threats and violence against both men and women reporters covering women’s rights. In 2016 and 2017, RSF registered more than 60 cases in more than 20 countries, and classified the kinds of violence: murder, imprisonment, verbal attacks, physical attacks and online aggression. Cyber-harassment represents more than 40% of the cases registered. Read it in English, French, Spanish and Arabic.



Tool: Online Harassment Field Manual

PEN America created an online harassment field manual with tactics and resources for writers, journalists and their employers. Find it here.



Understanding violence against women communicators in Brazil

This 2018 report by ARTICLE 19 Brazil on gendered violence in the communications industry was the result of efforts to create a safe space for female communicators in the country to express themselves on the topic of violations of their right to expression, and to ensure that they felt heard. Read it here, in Portuguese.



Project: Voices for Gender Equality

Cambodian women remain at high risk of gender-based violence (GBV), with up to 25% of ever-partnered women having experienced physical or sexual abuse. LGBTQ individuals and women in general face persistent inequality due to discriminatory societal norms, and those who stand up for their rights often face double discrimination, facing even greater risk of violence both inside and outside the home. A collaboration between a number of Cambodian organisations including the Cambodian Center for Human Rights (CCHR) and the Cambodian Center for Independent Media (CCIM), the “Voices for Gender Equality” project launched in 2018 and will run through February 2022. Read about it here.



Report: Gender differences in the Australian media

A report produced by MEAA on gender differences in the Australian media, including issues such as harassment and bullying. Read it here.



Report: Women Journalists' Digital Security

This report from ARTICLE 19 East Africa and AMWIK compiles information from journalists in Kenya who have been at the centre of online violence with reports from experts on digital security, and recommends investing in social, legal and practical tools which media practitioners, particularly women can use to protect themselves from attacks. Read it here.



Report: Surveillance of Female Journalists in Pakistan

This report by the Digital Rights Foundation, Pakistan, builds on the experiences of seven female journalists in Pakistan and seeks to document the forms of state, political and social surveillance that they have faced in their line of work. The research does not confine itself to traditional forms of surveillance by the state and its institutions, but also looks at social surveillance by the audience and various non-state actors. Read it here.



Report of the Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions on a gender-sensitive approach to arbitrary killings

The 2018 Report of the Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions on a gender-sensitive approach to arbitrary killings was submitted to the Human Rights Council in June 2017. Available here in English, French, Spanish and Arabic.



Report of the Special Rapporteur on violence against women, its causes and consequences on online violence against women and girls from a human rights perspective

The 2018 UN Report of the Special Rapporteur on violence against women, its causes and consequences, was submitted to the Human Rights Council in June 2018. Read it here in English, French, Spanish and Arabic.



