The humanitarian metadata Problem - Doing no harm in the digital era

Our series of interviews with privacy and gender rights activists across the world reflect nuanced and context specific experiences of the right to privacy.

New technologies continue to present great risks and opportunities for humanitarian action. To ensure that their use does not result in any harm, humanitarian organisations must develop and implement appropriate data protection standards, including robust risk assessments.

Russia's Strident Stifling of Free Speech 2012-2018 Laws passed since Vladimir Putin's return to the presidency in May 2012 have dramatically strengthened the Russian authorities’ control over the flow of information online and offline. Much of this crackdown has been fuelled by Russia’s foreign policy, in particular its role in the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine and its armed intervention in Syria. PEN International

PROPUESTA DE ESTÁNDARES LEGALES PARA LA VIGILANCIA EN CHILE ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ La regulación de la vigilancia estatal constituye uno de los desafíos más significativos plan- teados por la irrupción de las tecnologías de comunicación: aunque esperamos que el apara- to estatal mantenga la seguridad, su capacidad de buscar esos fines infringiendo la privaci- dad crece sin una respuesta normativa. Derechos Digitales

Online attacks on journalists in Poland In June 2018, IPI visited Poland as part of its Ontheline project, which aims to identify best newsroom practices for preventing and better responding to online harassment of journalists. International Press Institute (IPI)

Online harassment of journalists: the trolls attack In this report RSF sheds light on the latest danger for journalists – threats and insults on social networks that are designed to intimidate them into silence. Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

Measuring Pakistani women's experiences of online violence A quantitative research study on online gender-based harassment in Pakistan Digital Rights Foundation

Online violence against women in Pakistan - Submission to UNSR on violence against women This report will explore the laws and institutions that are in place within Pakistan to deal with issues of online violence against women. Digital Rights Foundation

Cyber Harassment Helpline - One year report, December '16 to November '17 The Cyber Harassment Helpline was launched after the successful completion of the Hamara Internet (translates as “Our Internet”) project, and based on its findings in the “Measuring Pakistani Women's Experience of Online Violence” report Digital Rights Foundation

Pay No Attention to That Man Behind the Curtain Exposing and Challenging Government Hacking for Surveillance Privacy International

Mapping Cybercrime Laws and Violations of Digital Rights in the Gulf and Neighbouring Countries Digital rights and freedoms have been severely compromised by national cybercrime legislation and prosecution, and now judicially. Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR)

No Place for Criticism: Bangladesh Crackdown on Social Media Commentary This report documents abuses under section 57 of the ICT Act to warn that any new law should protect rights, not be used to crack down on critics. Human Rights Watch (HRW)

Privacy and Freedom of Expression In the Age of Artificial Intelligence While AI impacts a plethora of rights, ARTICLE 19 and Privacy International are particularly concerned about the impact it will have on the right to privacy and the right to freedom of expression and information. ARTICLE 19, Privacy International

Issues in Frameworks, Freedom of Expression and Internet Rights in Nigeria A Baseline Research by the Nigerian Journalists Internet Rights Initiative (NJIRI) International Press Centre (IPC)

Forbidden Feeds: Government Controls on Social Media in China. Based on extensive interviews with writers, poets, artists, activists, and others personally affected by the government’s grip on online expression, as well as interviews with anonymous employees at Chinese social media companies, the report lays bare the destructive impact of the Chinese government’s vision of “cyber sovereignty” on netizens who dare to dissent. PEN American Center

Ten-Year Edition: A Decade of Decline The general trend over the past 10 years has been bleak, with an overall negative trajectory for press freedom. The major turning point was the election of Xi Jinping as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China in 2012 and President of China in 2013. International Federation of Journalists (IFJ)

Digital (In)security of Journalists in Pakistan Pakistan has been slow to recognize that violence, threats and harassment faced online by journalists reflects the violence they are exposed to offline. A nationwide survey of working journalists was conducted to ascertain their level of digital insecurity, to record their experiences and the protections they desired from the journalist community, their media organizations, and the government. Digital Rights Foundation

Internet Freedom in Africa: ￼Baseline Report of Eight Countries Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA)

Women's rights online: Issues in Ghana Although the internet has the potential to bridge the gender equality gap, it is still a hugely unexplored terrain or many Ghanaian women because of issues of access, affordability and knowhow. Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA)

Internet Landscape of Pakistan 2017 Internet Landscape of Pakistan is an indigenous effort to regularly monitor and document the ongoing trends and challenges that impact digital and human rights in the country. This is the third edition in the series. Bytes for All (B4A)

Faking news: Fraudulent news and the fight for truth The report examines the rise of fraudulent news, defined here as demonstrably false information that is being presented as a factual news report with the intention to deceive the public, and the related erosion of public faith in traditional journalism. The report identifies proposed solutions at the intersection of technology, journalism, and civil society to empower news consumers with better skills and tools to help them process the torrents of information they see online. PEN American Center

Building Trust: Toward a Legal Framework that Protects Personal Data in Lebanon The lack of a comprehensive legal framework for privacy rights and data protection in Lebanon has led to the adoption of illegal mass surveillance programs and to the violation of individual and collective privacy without repercussions Social Media Exchange (SMEX)

The West Africa Internet Rights Monitor: Monitoring Report for April-June 2017 MFWA has identified lack of effective internet-specific legal frameworks, inadequate infrastructure and high cost of data as major challenges in the internet sector in West Africa. Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA)