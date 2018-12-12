ISSUES:

CPJ releases four-part 'safety kit' for journalists, with digital, physical and psychological tools

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) 12 December 2018

A photographer takes pictures of protestors at a march during the Day of the Journalist in Caracas, Venezuela, 27 June 2017
A photographer takes pictures of protestors at a march during the Day of the Journalist in Caracas, Venezuela, 27 June 2017

Manaure Quintero/picture alliance via Getty Images

This statement was originally published on cpj.org on 10 September 2018.

The world is increasingly more dangerous for the press. To stay safe, journalists and their editors need appropriate training, equipment, and other resources, such as insurance and equipment, as well as timely, accessible information. CPJ's four-part Safety Kit provides journalists and newsrooms with basic safety information on physical, digital and psychological safety resources and tools.

Journalists requiring further assistance should contact CPJ via [email protected]

Security Guide

Information for local and international journalists on issues such as risk assessment, physical safety, and digital security.

Safety Notes

CPJ's security advice, in a simple to read and share format, on everything from risk assessment, dangerous assignments, and digital and psychological safety.

First Aid Videos

Short, easily accessible tutorials covering common first aid scenarios such as bleeding or choking, for journalists on assignment.

Resource Center

Look here for additional information on journalist security and other resources and contact information for international agencies and nongovernmental organizations that assist journalists at risk.

