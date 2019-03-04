Fix It already: Nine steps that companies should take to protect you

7amleh - Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media
23 November 2018
The internet is growing less free around the world, and democracy itself is withering under its influence.
Freedom House
1 November 2018
The level of internet freedom declined due to the new cybersecurity law which strengthened repressive restrictions on online activities.
Freedom House
1 November 2018
New technologies continue to present great risks and opportunities for humanitarian action. To ensure that their use does not result in any harm, humanitarian organisations must develop and implement appropriate data protection standards, including robust risk assessments.
Privacy International
30 October 2018
PEN International
10 October 2018
Laws passed since Vladimir Putin's return to the presidency in May 2012 have dramatically strengthened the Russian authorities’ control over the flow of information online and offline. Much of this crackdown has been fuelled by Russia’s foreign policy, in particular its role in the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine and its armed intervention in Syria.
PEN International
10 October 2018
La regulación de la vigilancia estatal constituye uno de los desafíos más significativos plan- teados por la irrupción de las tecnologías de comunicación: aunque esperamos que el apara- to estatal mantenga la seguridad, su capacidad de buscar esos fines infringiendo la privaci- dad crece sin una respuesta normativa.
Derechos Digitales
10 October 2018
In June 2018, IPI visited Poland as part of its Ontheline project, which aims to identify best newsroom practices for preventing and better responding to online harassment of journalists.
International Press Institute (IPI)
1 October 2018
In this report RSF sheds light on the latest danger for journalists – threats and insults on social networks that are designed to intimidate them into silence.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF)
26 July 2018
A quantitative research study on online gender-based harassment in Pakistan
Digital Rights Foundation
19 July 2018
This report will explore the laws and institutions that are in place within Pakistan to deal with issues of online violence against women.
Digital Rights Foundation
19 July 2018
The Cyber Harassment Helpline was launched after the successful completion of the Hamara Internet (translates as “Our Internet”) project, and based on its findings in the “Measuring Pakistani Women's Experience of Online Violence” report
Digital Rights Foundation
19 July 2018
Exposing and Challenging Government Hacking for Surveillance
Privacy International
11 July 2018
Digital rights and freedoms have been severely compromised by national cybercrime legislation and prosecution, and now judicially.
Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR)
26 June 2018
This report documents abuses under section 57 of the ICT Act to warn that any new law should protect rights, not be used to crack down on critics.
Human Rights Watch (HRW)
10 May 2018
While AI impacts a plethora of rights, ARTICLE 19 and Privacy International are particularly concerned about the impact it will have on the right to privacy and the right to freedom of expression and information.
ARTICLE 19, Privacy International
25 April 2018
A Baseline Research by the Nigerian Journalists Internet Rights Initiative (NJIRI)
International Press Centre (IPC)
2 April 2018
Based on extensive interviews with writers, poets, artists, activists, and others personally affected by the government’s grip on online expression, as well as interviews with anonymous employees at Chinese social media companies, the report lays bare the destructive impact of the Chinese government’s vision of “cyber sovereignty” on netizens who dare to dissent.
PEN American Center
13 March 2018
The general trend over the past 10 years has been bleak, with an overall negative trajectory for press freedom. The major turning point was the election of Xi Jinping as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China in 2012 and President of China in 2013.
International Federation of Journalists (IFJ)
2 February 2018
Pakistan has been slow to recognize that violence, threats and harassment faced online by journalists reflects the violence they are exposed to offline. A nationwide survey of working journalists was conducted to ascertain their level of digital insecurity, to record their experiences and the protections they desired from the journalist community, their media organizations, and the government.
Digital Rights Foundation
2 February 2018
Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA)
11 January 2018
Although the internet has the potential to bridge the gender equality gap, it is still a hugely unexplored terrain or many Ghanaian women because of issues of access, affordability and knowhow.
Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA)
1 January 2018
Internet Landscape of Pakistan is an indigenous effort to regularly monitor and document the ongoing trends and challenges that impact digital and human rights in the country. This is the third edition in the series.
Bytes for All (B4A)
20 December 2017
The report examines the rise of fraudulent news, defined here as demonstrably false information that is being presented as a factual news report with the intention to deceive the public, and the related erosion of public faith in traditional journalism. The report identifies proposed solutions at the intersection of technology, journalism, and civil society to empower news consumers with better skills and tools to help them process the torrents of information they see online.
PEN American Center
12 October 2017