Fix It already: Nine steps that companies should take to protect you

Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) 4 March 2019

Social media applications are displayed on a smartphone, Bangkok, Thailand, 1 August 2018
Guillaume Payen/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

This statement was originally published on eff.org on 28 February 2019.

Today we are announcing Fix It Already, a new way to show companies we're serious about the big security and privacy issues they need to fix. We are demanding fixes for different issues from nine tech companies and platforms, targeting social media companies, operating systems, and enterprise platforms on issues ranging from encryption design to retention policies.

Some of these issues stem from business decisions. Some are security holes. Some are design choices. The common thread? All of these well-known privacy and security issues have attainable fixes and an outsize impact on people's lives.

We want to see companies bring their products in line with what consumers expect and deserve. And we need to hear from you to do it. How have these problems affected you, or people you know? What risks do you face as a result? What workarounds have you used to try to make these products and platforms work for your security and privacy concerns? Head to Fix It Already and tell us - and these companies - what these issues mean to you.


Android should let users deny and revoke apps' Internet permissions.

Apple should let users encrypt their iCloud backups.

Facebook should leave your phone number where you put it.

Slack should give free workspace administrators control over data retention.

Twitter should end-to-end encrypt direct messages.

Venmo should let users hide their friends lists.

Verizon should stop pre-installing spyware on its users' phones.

WhatsApp should get your consent before you're added to a group.

Windows 10 should let users keep their disk encryption keys to themselves.

It's 2019. We have the technology to fix these problems, and companies are running out of excuses to neglect security and privacy best practices. We hope that with a little more attention, these companies will take these issues seriously and fix them already.

Comunicadores de Caaporã FM son blanco de amenazas por sus críticas al gobierno de Paraíba, #Brasil: https://t.co/HIOo3JaW0j @ARTIGO19

