Iraqi photojournalist Samer Ali Hussain killed in unknown circumstances

Freedom Forum recorded a total of 98 press freedom violations that directly affected at least 223 journalists in 2018.

Organized crime knows no borders, scorns the rule of law in democracies, and leaves little choice to journalists, who have limited resources and are extremely vulnerable. The only choice for reporters is often to say nothing or risk their lives.

West Africa Freedom of Expression Monitor July-September 2018 Thirty-five violations were recorded in 12 countries with Nigeria recording the highest number. The findings show a slight reduction in the cases of violations compared to the previous quarter (April June, 2018) which recorded 40 violations. Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA)

Two Authorities, One Way, Zero Dissent Arbitrary Arrest and Torture Under the Palestinian Authority and Hamas Human Rights Watch (HRW)

Aiding Repression in Egypt: Why the United States Needs to Keep Human Rights Conditions on Military Aid Civil society leaders in Egypt are urging the U.S. government to continue to condition and withhold military aid to Egypt until the Egyptian government makes meaningful reforms to its human rights practices. Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies (CIHRS)

Indonesia: Violence against women journalists The Indonesian press has not been free from violence and abuse against journalists. There were more than 60 cases recorded from 2017 to March 2018, with at least 20 percent of the cases involving women journalists. Southeast Asian Press Alliance (SEAPA)

Press freedom under threat: International Press Freedom Mission to the United States May 2018 In recent years, press freedom organizations have become increasingly concerned by the challenges faced by the media in the United States (US). ARTICLE 19, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), IFEX, Index on Censorship, International Press Institute (IPI) , Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

Nepal annual press freedom report - May 2018 Hostility against the press continues to rise. Freedom Forum

RSF World Press Freedom Index 2018 Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

Audacity in Adversity: LGBT Activism in the Middle East and North Africa Despite state-sponsored repression and social stigma, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in the Middle East and North Africa are finding ways to speak out. They are telling their stories, building alliances, networking across borders, developing national and regional movements, and finding creative ways to combat homophobia and transphobia. Human Rights Watch (HRW)

Media freedom violations in Palestine, March 2018 The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms (MADA) documented during March 2018 a total of 46 violations against media freedom in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms (MADA)

Alternative Report on the Situation of Freedom of the Press and Violence against Journalists in Guatemala In view of the examination of Guatemala before the Human Rights Committee in March 2018, the Centre for Informative Reports on Guatemala (CERIGUA), with the support of IFEX and the International Network for Human Rights (RIDH), produced an alternative report on the aforementioned issues covering the time- period between 2012 and February 2018, the month in which this report was completed. Centro de Reportes Informativos sobre Guatemala - CERIGUA, IFEX

￼Challenges for Independent Media 2017 Cambodia's facade of media freedom collapsed in 2017. Authorities shut- tered 32 radio stations carrying opposition, U.S.-funded or independent content,1 hit often-critical media outlets with tax investigations that closed down newsrooms, and threatened and arrested journalists for “incitement” and “espionage” amid heated rhetoric that claimed foreign agents were attempting to topple the government. Cambodian Centre for Independent Media (CCIM)

Women's rights: Forbidden subject Covering women’s issues does not come without danger. A female editor was murdered for denouncing a sexist policy. A reporter was imprisoned for interviewing a rape victim. A woman reporter was physically attacked for defending access to tampons, while a female blogger was threatened online for criticizing a video game. For International Women’s Day, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) wants to turn the spotlight on violence against journalists covering these issues. This report does not address the status of women journalists, equal employment of women in journalism or sexist (or non-sexist) attitudes in the media. These issues have been widely covered and debated elsewhere. This report focuses specifically on threats and violence against both men and women reporters covering women’s rights. Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

Nepali media facing alarmingly hostile atmosphere Freedom Forum recorded a total of 66 press freedom violations during this passing year 2017, which is a sharp rise compared to the previous year, 2016. Only 25 incidents were recorded in 2016. Freedom Forum

A crime outside coverage: Report monitoring grave violations in supressing Al Duraz peaceful assembly in Bahrain Bahrain Center for Human Rights

Free Expression Newsletter, April-June 2017: Anti-Press Incidents Decline; Policy Environment Still Regressive According to Freedom Forum, anti-press incidents have declined in Nepal since April 2017 but the policy environment is still regressive. Freedom Forum

Report on violations of freedom of expression and opinion during the first round of local elections Freedom Forum monitored FoE during the elections as it concerns citizens' freedom of expression through the ballot box. Therefore, any action creating an unfavourable atmosphere for the elections is also a violation of freedom of expression. Freedom Forum

Press freedom shows slight improvement, but remains abysmally low A recent HKJA survey indicates a slight rise in the Hong Kong Press Freedom Index after two consecutive years of decline. Journalists on the ground believe that the situation has worsened in 2016, compared to the year before. HKJA chairperson Sham Yee-lan explained that the slight increase in the Press Freedom Index was likely to be related to the emergence of online media, which has led to some diversity in the industry. Hong Kong Journalists Association

Track, capture, kill: Inside communications surveillance and counterterrorism in Kenya This investigation focuses on the techniques, tools and culture of Kenyan police and intelligence agencies’ communications surveillance practices. Privacy International

Online harassment of journalists in Hungary: Forms, coping mechanisms and consequences for press freedom This report presents the findings of a three-month study focused on mapping, observing and analysing online harassment of journalists in Hungary. The study aimed to identify the types of harassment journalists are subject to, which journalists are typically harassed, who the harassers are, and how journalists cope with harassment. International Press Institute (IPI)

Libertades de resistencia. Libertad de expresión y derecho a la información en México 2016 Cuando hablamos de libertades en este in- forme no nos referimos solamente a valo- res abstractos que por lo general se nos ha dicho que debemos defender. Más bien, lo que narramos son historias de trabajo que se desenvuelven en el día a día y que están resistiendo a esas condiciones permanentes de marginación, opacidad y agresión. ARTICLE 19

The Battle for China's Spirit Religious Revival, Repression, and Resistance under Xi Jinping Combining both violent and nonviolent methods, the Communist Party's policies are designed to curb the rapid growth of religious communities and eliminate certain beliefs and practices, while also harnessing aspects of religion that could serve the regime's political and economic interests. Freedom House