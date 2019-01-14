ISSUES:

REGIONS:

SUBSCRIBE:

Sign up for weekly updates

Iraqi photojournalist Samer Ali Hussain killed in unknown circumstances

Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR) 14 January 2019

Displaced Iraqis from Mosul's eastern neighbourhoods arrive at the Al-Quds neighbourhood, as Iraqi special forces advance in an ongoing military operation against Islamic State jihadists, 3 January 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul's eastern neighbourhoods arrive at the Al-Quds neighbourhood, as Iraqi special forces advance in an ongoing military operation against Islamic State jihadists, 3 January 2017

AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images

This statement was originally published on gc4hr.org on 14 January 2019.

The Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR) mourns the loss of an Iraqi photojournalist who was murdered.

On the night of 9 January 2019, Samer Ali Hussain, a photojournalist working for the Al Hurra Iraq TV channel, was killed in unknown circumstances. The Al-Quds police station in Baghdad reported to his family that his body was found with gunshot wounds on Army Canal, east of the capital. Police also reported that his car, personal documents, telephone, and all his belongings had disappeared.

The Gulf Centre for Human Rights calls on the authorities in Iraq:

. To conduct an independent, impartial and thorough investigation into the murder of photojournalist Samer Ali Hussain, to disseminate the results and bring those responsible to justice in accordance with international standards; and

. To ensure that all human rights defenders including journalists are able to work without facing restrictions, any kind of threats and judicial harassment.

Latest Tweet:

Gagging orders, legal action, and communist era laws used to try to 'choke' Polish press - by Attila Mong of… https://t.co/vYdThFc12x

Get more stories like this

Sign up for our newsletters and get the most important free expression news delivered to your inbox.

CLOSE