ISSUES:

REGIONS:

SUBSCRIBE:

Sign up for weekly updates

UN commission: Israeli snipers 'intentionally shot' 2 Palestinian journalists in 2018

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) 2 March 2019

Journalists and activists hold banners reading 'You Can't Kill The Truth' after the assassination of Palestinian reporter Yaser Murtaja, at a protest in Istanbul, Turkey, 11 April 2018
Journalists and activists hold banners reading 'You Can't Kill The Truth' after the assassination of Palestinian reporter Yaser Murtaja, at a protest in Istanbul, Turkey, 11 April 2018

Munir Zakiroglu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

This statement was originally published on cpj.org on 28 February 2019.

The Israeli government must hold to account everyone responsible for killing Palestinian journalists Yaser Murtaja and Ahmed Abu Hussein in April 2018, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. On February 25, 2019, a U.N. independent commission of inquiry said it "found reasonable grounds to believe that Israeli snipers shot journalists intentionally." According to its report, Israeli snipers shot journalists "who were clearly marked as such" in violation of international humanitarian law, killing Murtaja and Abu Hussein.

"The U.N. commission's report will not bring back Yaser Murtaja and Ahmed Abu Hussein, but it makes crystal clear that the responsibility for their deaths, and for achieving any measure of justice, lies with Israeli authorities," CPJ Middle East and North Africa Program Coordinator Sherif Mansour said from Washington, D.C. "As a democracy, Israel maintains civilian control of its armed forces and must ensure that they respect international law, which classifies journalists as civilians."

Last year, CPJ wrote a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling the killings of Palestinian journalists "part of a pattern" and urging an immediate and credible investigation. CPJ has not received any response to the letter.

Latest Tweet:

Honduras: Repudio ante manipulación judicial que criminaliza a defensores ambientalistas https://t.co/xARcxdir25 @CLibrehn

Get more stories like this

Sign up for our newsletters and get the most important free expression news delivered to your inbox.

CLOSE