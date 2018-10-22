Former ruling party propagandist calls for rape of woman journalist

This statement was originally published on globalvoices.org on 17 October 2018. It is republished here under Creative Commons license CC-BY 3.0.



Macedonia's state-owned news agency (MIA) suspended media worker and notorious propagandist Cvetin Chilimanov on October 3 after he called for the rape of foreign journalist Valerie Hopkins on Twitter.



Chilimanov is a dogged promoter of Macedonia's former ruling party, the VMRO-DPMNE, which ran Macedonia from 1998 to 2002 and from 2006 to 2017. He was a political advisor to pro-Kremlin president Gjorge Ivanov during his first term starting in 2008. In 2017 he participated in the campaign for "de-Sorosization", which targeted NGOs funded by the Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros.



The incident began when Hopkins, a correspondent for Financial Times Balkans, visited Macedonia to report on the recent referendum, in which Macedonians voted on whether the country should join NATO and the EU.



On Twitter, Hopkins summarized a frank conversation she had with a taxi driver who was against joining these intergovernmental bodies and expressed various frustrations about Macedonia's relationships with other countries in the region:

Skopje taxi boycotter: Bulgaria thinks our language doesn't exist, Serbia refuses to recognize our Church, Greeks block our name, and we have probs w Albanians. We don't have a problem, everybody else does. But why should we join a military alliance? I like EU but we got 0 chance — Valerie Hopkins (@VALERIEin140) October 1, 2018

Tweet threatening journalist Valerie Hopkins @VALERIEin140 by @Cvetin is shameful and unacceptable. All threats against journalists, especially gender-based incitements to violence against female journalists are irresponsible. @Cvetin must remove his tweet immediately. #SOFJO — OSCE media freedom (@OSCE_RFoM) October 2, 2018

The self-proclaimed journalist who called for sexually assaulting @VALERIEin140 has been suspended from the Macedonian Informational Agency, where he works. https://t.co/RB6WplYFHK — Ivana Jordanovska (@JordanIva) October 3, 2018

Се сеќавате на црните листи на твитерџии чиј идентитет требаше да биде разоткриен и да бидат малтретирани? Орото го водеше фашистот #Цветин. Твитерџиите се ситни риби. Сега премина на повици за силување на колешка новинарка. Овојпат згази во жив песок. Ќе биде забавно. — Биби (@The_BB_) October 2, 2018



A career in right-wing populist propaganda

Mr Chilimanov has served as one of the top propagandists of the VMRO-DPMNE since 2008. After his stint in the cabinet of the president, he was posted as the Macedonian Information Agency (MIA) correspondent in Washington, DC for several years.



After returning to Macedonia he became an editor at MIA, and was made the vice-president of the Macedonian Association of Journalists, a government-organized NGO sponsored by the VMRO-DPMNE government in order to further its political interests by mimicking the genuine Association of Journalists of Macedonia.



In 2016 he was engaged in a smear campaign against civil society groups that have spoken critically about the party, in particular through the Stop Operation Soros group which tried to foment discord between the administration of Donald Trump, the US State Department and the USAID through unregistered lobbying in the US.



After VMRO-DPMNE was voted out of power in 2017, Chilimanov retained his position in the MIA. Unlike when VMRO-DPMNE came to power, there were no purges based on political affiliations among the employees in state administration and government-owned companies.



MIA has not announced whether the suspension will lead to Chilimanov's firing. His case will be handled by an internal committee and the agency's director.



Editor's note: Global Voices is a grantee of the Open Society Foundations, which are part of the Soros network.



Written by Marko Angelov