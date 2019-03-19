Maldives commission renews hope of justice for bloggers Rilwan and Rasheed

Annual Report 2019 by the Partner Organisations to the Council of Europe Platform to Promote the Protection of Journalism and Safety of Journalists

This investigation focuses on the techniques, tools and culture of Kenyan police and intelligence agencies’ communications surveillance practices.

Veracruz: journalists and the state of fear Reporters Without Borders

2016 Report on Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists in Pakistan: Justice delayed AND justice denied Pakistan is among the countries that do not properly investigate and prosecute crimes against media professionals. Because of the near absolute level of impunity, most of the people who attack, injure or even murder media journalists in Pakistan remain free. Pakistan Press Foundation

The Cycle of Silence: Impunity in murders of communicators in Brazil 2016 ARTICLE 19

Unseating Impunity: Justice for Somali Journalists The report is based on incidents of crimes committed against journalists recorded by the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) during the period 2012 to 2016. Most of the incidents of crimes against journalists, particularly killings, reported during this period are related to acts of politically motivated violence. National Union of Somali Journalists

SPECIAL REPORT Dangerous pursuit: In India, journalists who cover corruption may pay with their lives In the 27 cases of journalists murdered for their work in India since CPJ began keeping records in 1992, there have been no convictions. More than half of those killed reported regularly on corruption. The cases of Jagendra Singh, Umesh Rajput, and Akshay Singh, who died between 2011 and 2015, show how small-town journalists face greater risk in their reporting than those from larger outlets, and how India's culture of impunity is leaving the country's press vulnerable to threats and attacks Committee to Protect Journalists

A Deadly Shade of Green: Threats to Environmental Human Rights Defenders in Latin America Latin America is, by far, the most dangerous region of the world for environmental human rights defenders (EHRDs). The lack of effective guarantees of human rights protection in Latin American States has created this dire situation. ARTICLE 19

2015: Press freedom under siege in Somalia Somalia’s journalists have long been forced to work under difficult and dangerous circumstances, and the year 2015 offered them no respite. National Union of Somali Journalists

[Philippines] Press freedom's persistent issues Press freedom in the Philippines continued to be under attack from 2014 to 2015. The killing of journalists is continuing, with four journalists killed from May 2014 to May 2015. The trial of the accused masterminds of the Ampatuan (Maguindanao) Massacre and their supposed henchmen is continuing, but with a primary accused was released, while a witness in the same case was killed. Southeast Asian Press Alliance

"Today We Shall All Die": Afghanistan's strongmen and the legacy of impunity This 96-page report profiles eight “strongmen” linked to police, intelligence, and militia forces responsible for serious abuses in recent years. The report documents emblematic incidents that reflect longstanding patterns of violence for which victims obtained no official redress. Human Rights Watch

Ampatuan massacre five years on International Federation of Journalists

Press Freedom at Risk in Somalia 2014: Murder, Imprisonment, Censorship and Bad Laws National Union of Somali Journalists

Impunity in Cambodia: CCHR Briefing Note Cambodian Center for Human Rights

SPECIAL REPORT The road to justice: Breaking the cycle of impunity in the killing of journalists Committee to Protect Journalists

Who is killing Central America's journalists? Committee to Protect Journalists

Martyrs of Journalism: Impunity in Egypt since 25 January 2011 Arabic Network for Human Rights Information

Bahrain: Criminalizing Dissent, Entrenching Impunity Persistent failures of the Bahraini justice system since the BICI report Human Rights Watch

The Campaign for Justice: Press Freedom in South Asia 2013-14 Journalism in South Asia is far from an easy profession, as the 12th annual review of journalism in the region "The Campaign for Justice: Press Freedom in South Asia 2013-14" portrays. But this year's report also tells the story of the courage of South Asia's journalists to defend press freedom and to ensure citizens' right to information and freedom of expression in the face of increasing challenges to the profession and personal safety. International Federation of Journalists

Democracy in the Crossfire: Opposition Violence and Government Abuses in the 2014 Pre- and Post- Election Period in Bangladesh The report details violent protests by opposition activists who called for an election boycott. In response, the government unleashed a brutal crackdown. Human Rights Watch

"Presidential election in Afghanistan: local media on the front line" RWB report is being published ahead of the presidential election scheduled for 5 April. It is the fruit of a fact-finding visit to the northern provinces of Parwan, Kapisa and Panjshir in September 2013 Reporters Without Borders