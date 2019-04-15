AFEX joins regional and international organisations calling for release of Amade Abubacar

This statement was originally published on africafex.org on 12 April 2019.
Member organisations of the African Freedom of Expression Exchange (AFEX) have joined several other prominent freedom of expression and press freedom advocacy organisations across the globe to call on authorities in Mozambique to unconditionally release Amade Abubacar, a journalist working with a with state-owned community radio station, Rádio e Televisao Comunitária Nacedje de Macomia (Community Radio and Television of Macomia).
AFEX's monitoring shows that Abubacar was arrested on January 5, 2019 by security agents while he was photographing internally displaced people fleeing from terrorist attacks in the Cabo Delgado region located in northern Mozambique into Macomia. The Cabo Delgado region has faced invasions by unidentified groups since October 2017.
The joint statement was issued on April 11, 2019 to commemorate the National Journalists Day in Mozambique.
You can also join the campaign by calling on the authorities in Mozambique to release Amade Abubacar via Twitter:
President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, @FNyusi and the Mozambican Parliament - Twitter @ParlamentoMoz
You can also tweet at the following leaders to intervene:
UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression – Twitter @DavidKaye; @UNHumanRights and @UN_SPExperts
Pope Francisco - Twitter @Pontifex
The hashtag is #FreeAmade
Members of AFEX:
Africa Freedom of Information Centre
Association for Media Development in South Sudan
Center for Media Studies and Peace Building
Freedom of Expression Institute
Human Rights Network for Journalists - Uganda
Institute for Media and Society
International Press Centre
Journaliste en danger
Media Foundation for West Africa
Media Institute of Southern Africa
Media Rights Agenda
West African Journalists Association
