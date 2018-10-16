IFEX-ALC: Murder, Justice and the true power of a network

On 16 October 2014, Paraguayan journalist Pablo Medina was murdered, his case becoming one of many unsolved cases of journalists killed in Paraguay. Before his death, impunity was already a problem in the country with 16 previous cases of killed journalists going unpunished. As the focus of the IFEX-ALC's campaign that began in 2015, the alliance of IFEX members in Latin America and the Caribbean decided to bring this underreported issue to international attention through a fact-finding mission, lobbying at the UN and other activities.



It was truly a testament to the power of the network when, in December 2017, the IFEX-ALC learned that the man behind the 2014 murder of Pablo Medina had been sentenced to 29 years in jail. It was the first time that someone who ordered an attack on a journalist in Paraguay had been sentenced for that crime.



Today, on the anniversary of the death of journalist Pablo Medina, we are launching this video to celebrate the work of the IFEX-ALC and highlight this story of successful network collaboration and campaigning.





POSTED IN: Paraguay