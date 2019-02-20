On 16 October 2014, Paraguayan journalist Pablo Medina was murdered, his case becoming one of many unsolved cases of journalists killed in Paraguay. Before his death, impunity was already a problem in the country with 16 previous cases of killed journalists going unpunished.
Later that year, the IFEX-ALC network led a fact-finding mission to Paraguay. With Paraguay's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) scheduled for early 2016, an important opportunity to review the country's human rights record and exert global pressure presented itself.
This video tells the story of how IFEX-ALC worked with its local member Sindicato de Periodistas del Paraguay (SPP), along with victims of impunity, their families, journalists, officials, and others, to bring this issue to international attention.
As a result of their efforts and the power of the IFEX-ALC network, Paraguay has finally started to see real change - including, for the first time, the conviction of someone for ordering an attack on a journalist.
Tackling Impunity in Paraguay: A story of Resistance, Persistence, and the Power of a Network
On 16 October 2014, Paraguayan journalist Pablo Medina was murdered, his case becoming one of many unsolved cases of journalists killed in Paraguay. Before his death, impunity was already a problem in the country with 16 previous cases of killed journalists going unpunished.