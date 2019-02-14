Global solidarity for Rappler and Maria Ressa who vow to fight for a free press

“When I look back a decade from now, I want to make sure that I have done all I can. We will not duck. We will not hide. We will hold the line.”



These were the defiant words of Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa after spending a night in detention. She was arrested on 13 February 2019 for cyber libel and was only allowed to post bail the following day.



“My stay last night at the National Bureau of Investigation really made me think, what is this all about? It's about abuse of power and the weaponization of the law. This is not just about me, not just about Rappler,” she added.



Ressa was charged with cyber libel for a Rappler story about the alleged links between businessman Wilfredo Keng and former Supreme Court Chief Justice Renato Corona who was facing an impeachment trial in 2012. It was published in May 2012, four months before the Philippine Cyber Crime Prevention Act was signed into law.



The complaint was filed by Keng in 2017, a year after President Rodrigo Duterte came to power and five years after the publication of the alleged libelous article. The NBI initially dismissed the complaint but retracted its decision and proceeded to file a case against Ressa, even though she was not the editor of Rappler in 2012. Rappler argued that it hadn't violated any ethical standards, since it included the sides of all parties mentioned in the news article.



The case prospered in the court, and a warrant of arrest was issued against Ressa on 12 February 2018. National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents arrived at Rappler's office late in the afternoon the following day – timing that preventing Ressa from being able to post bail during office hours. A night court judge refused to grant Ressa's bail petition, forcing her to remain in detention at NBI headquarters.



Ressa posted a bail of PHP100,000 (USD1,917) on 14 February, and the court subsequently issued a release order. This was Ressa's sixth time posting bail, since she is also facing five tax evasion cases, which many believe are politically-motivated.





Journalists, artists and youth rally behind @rapplerdotcom CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa who was arrested earlier this evening for cyber libel. CMFR joins the call to#DefendPressFreedom. pic.twitter.com/NntiZPaqJQ — CMFR (@cmfr) February 13, 2019

