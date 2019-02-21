ISSUES:

Germany arrests two Syrians for alleged crimes against humanity

Anwar R. (56) and Eyad A. (42) are being charged with torturing detainees while they were Syrian intelligence officers in 2011 and 2012.

Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression (SCM) 21 February 2019

Hundreds of people gather in Utrecht, Netherlands, on 15 March 2018, to call for peace and demand an end to the ongoing violence in Syria
Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

This statement was originally published on scm.bz

On the morning of Tuesday, 12 February 2019, German authorities (Public Prosecutor General's office in Germany) arrested Anwar R. (56) and Eyad A. (42) on allegations of torturing detainees while they were Syrian intelligence officers in 2011 and 2012.

The initial details of the arrest state that the former is responsible for the torture of several detainees and the latter is complicit in the arrest and torture of many opposition figures in Syria, according to a complaint filed to the German Public Prosecutor by four people who had been tortured.

Colonel Anwar R. was the deputy head of the investigation branch of the General Intelligence Directorate in Syria and operated under the command of Brigadier General Hafez Makhlouf. Officer Eyad A. was tasked with carrying out raids and arrests.

The investigating judge of the federal court began his investigations and ordered pre-trial detentions.

On the same day in France, the Paris prosecutor's office announced the arrest of a Syrian man involved in "crimes of torture and crimes against humanity". The detainee is a 30-year-old man who had worked for the Syrian intelligence services between 2011 and 2013.

The Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression (SCM) has been working with international and Syrian actors keen on holding perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Syria accountable and holds the conviction that they will eventually be brought to fair trials.

