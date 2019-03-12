Turkey needs to respect foreign media outlets' independence

The Citizens' Analysis of Government Openness
Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA)
27 September 2018
A análise dos cidadãos sobre abertura do governo
Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA)
27 September 2018
This is the 10th Transparency Assessment Report of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA), which examines the openness and transparency of public institutions in southern Africa.
There’s almost universal acceptance of the maxim “Journalism is not a crime”. One exception is Australia’s parliament – it begs to differ.
Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance
30 April 2018
The report examines the rise of fraudulent news, defined here as demonstrably false information that is being presented as a factual news report with the intention to deceive the public, and the related erosion of public faith in traditional journalism. The report identifies proposed solutions at the intersection of technology, journalism, and civil society to empower news consumers with better skills and tools to help them process the torrents of information they see online.
PEN American Center
12 October 2017
The Report examines the progress countries have made since the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals on implementing the commitment to make access to information available to all people in their countries.
ARTICLE 19
19 July 2017
Cuando hablamos de libertades en este in- forme no nos referimos solamente a valo- res abstractos que por lo general se nos ha dicho que debemos defender. Más bien, lo que narramos son historias de trabajo que se desenvuelven en el día a día y que están resistiendo a esas condiciones permanentes de marginación, opacidad y agresión.
ARTICLE 19
6 March 2017
After already cracking down on freedom of information in recent years, President Erdoğan has taken advantage of the abortive coup d’état and the state of emergency in effect since 20 July to silence many more of his media critics, not only Gülen movement media and journalists but also, to a lesser extent, Kurdish, secularist and left-wing media.
Reporters Without Borders
19 September 2016
“After the initial optimism during the Euromaidan movement, many journalists have become disillusioned. They are faced with the triple challenge of the war in the Eastern part of the country, the economic crisis and the digitalization of mass media.”
Reporters Without Borders
30 June 2016
The EU has made press freedom imperative in negotiating with candidate countries, but has been accused of failing to take strong action when member states renege on their press freedom commitments.
Committee to Protect Journalists
29 September 2015
In 2014 Cambodian journalists increasingly found themselves in the news, as reporters faced injury and even death for covering the news. 2014 proved the deadliest year for Cambodian journalists since the political turmoil of 1997, with two Cambodian journalists confirmed murdered in relation to their work and a third, foreign journalist found dead under suspicious circumstances.
Cambodian Centre for Independent Media
9 May 2015
This report presents a review of the efficacy and capabilities of the Open Government Partnership or OGP to promote Open Contracting through the National Action Plans of their African member–states.
Africa Freedom of Information Centre
20 April 2015
While media freedom in Spain remains robust and certainly comparable to its European neighbours, at such a critical moment for the Spanish public there is a need to ensure maximum access to the free flow of information.
International Press Institute
31 March 2015
In Dala, PEN Myanmar experienced a rare opportunity to work with a group of 200 or so high school children from the local state secondary school, which stands adjacent to the monastery compound.
PEN International
28 March 2015
As the United Nations reflects on the future of global development and the post-2015 agenda, access to information must be recognised as critical to supporting governments to achieve development goals, and enabling citizens to make informed decisions to improve their own lives. IFLA, the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions, believes that libraries help guarantee that access.
International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions
9 October 2014
ARTICLE 19
1 October 2014
The goal of this report is to provide African governments, civil society, researchers and other stakeholders with a tool that will guide and support the development and advancement of the right to information in Africa.
Africa Freedom of Information Centre
30 September 2014
This report was submitted by Globe International for the second cycle of Mongolia's UPR (Universal Periodic Review)
Globe International Center
16 September 2014
CCHR has released a Briefing Note on freedom of information and legislative transparency in Cambodia, where laws are almost always drafted in secrecy, without the inclusion of relevant stakeholders.
Cambodian Center for Human Rights
5 August 2014
Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance
3 May 2014
Human Rights Watch
2 April 2014
By their very nature, libraries are poised to become forces for social change and using this exhibit as an example, libraries themselves can show the life of their communities by putting their responses on display to support their involvement in social movements, engage others, and document for the future
International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions
7 March 2014