Reclaiming the streets of Caracas through art

The state of freedom of expression in Venezuela is plummeting. Espacio Público recently stated that 2017 saw the highest level of freedom of expression violations in Venezuela since 2002. In its most recent annual report, the Venezuelan NGO documented more than 1000 complaints of free expression violations - the majority of them experienced in the framework of anti-government protests that shook the country from April-August 2017. Deemed “Not Free” in Freedom House’s “Freedom in the World 2018” report, it's become apparent that acts of public resistance carry more weight than ever before – especially when they take place on the street.

Caro Rolando for IFEX