Criminalisation of journalism: Some weapons can silence the media without using bullets

This is a translation of the original article.



A judgement for millions of dollars, a criminal case that could result in a jail sentence or a complaint launched with a state body that results in the closure of a media outlet or penalises it to a level that renders it unviable… These and others are some of the legal instruments that are being put to use around Latin America and the Caribbean today, creating fertile ground in the region for business owners, governments and public officials to arm themselves - without a need for bullets - against freedom of expression and those who want to freely practice journalism.



The weapon in question is not a firearm, but it achieves a similar result as it does its damage using the law. The comparison is strong, but appropriate, according to our investigations, which are supported by observations made by specialists consulted by IFEX.



The phenomenon is being studied carefully by international organisations, as well as local organisations based in a number of the countries in the region. Legal mechanisms are being employed in order to apply disproportionate measures against journalists or media outlets, resulting in a dual impact: punishing those who have been a source of irritation and intimidating the entire journalistic community.



An exploration of the issue reveals that during times of economic distress within traditional journalism, legal actions that could result in demands for economic compensation generate fear and self-censorship.



As such, IFEX-ALC, a network of organisations dedicated to defending freedom of expression in 15 Latin American and Caribbean countries, submitted an Amicus Curiae brief to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights in the case of Venezuelan lawyer and university professor Tulio Álvarez. Álvarez was sentenced to two years in prison for writing an opinion column that touched on allegations of corruption involving a government official.



In its Amicus Curiae, IFEX-ALC has highlighted the fact that the case constitutes an opportunity for the Inter-American Court to re-affirm that which it already established in its jurisprudence regarding the use of criminal law and the right to freedom of expression in democratic societies. As such, the Inter-American Court has an opportunity to once again call on States to decriminalise slander and libel offenses.



A plethora of cases

Tulio Álvarez's case is just one among many. The region is host to a significant number of cases in which criminal law or the judicial system as a whole are used to punish journalism.



Another important case in recent years involved former Ecuadorean president Rafael Correa and journalist Fernando Villavicencio. The case against the journalist originally centred on accusations of computer hacking and defamation, but then was followed by issues around insolvency as there was an attempt to force payment of the USD$47,000 that the Ecuadorean justice system sentenced Villavicencio to pay to Correa. The monetary sum, however, was not the only penalty as Villavicencio was also sentenced to 18 months in prison.



In its annual reports, the Office of the Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression of the Organisation of American States (OAS) documents cases of media outlets and journalists who have faced criminal charges. In 2017, five percent of the reported cases fell under this topic.



The 2018 report has not yet been published, but the Office of the Special Rapporteur had already documented more than 60 cases linked to use of judicial systems against freedom of expression in the 16 countries of the Americas. Eighteen of the 60 cases took place in Venezuela.



Of the cases in Venezuela, one of the most talked about has been that of Armando.info. A number of journalists from the media outlet were accused of defamation based on a journalistic investigation they had conducted. The journalists fled the country as a result of the actions against them.



Caribbean countries are also on the list of those carrying out these types of actions. In Dominica, the justice system ruled in favour of a government official who accused a radio talk show of defamation, sentencing the media outlet to pay a large sum of money. Cases were also documented in Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.



Although 2019 has just begun, there are already indications of more of the same to come. Early in January, Raúl Peñaranda, the editor of the Brújula Digital information portal in Bolivia, reported that he was being subjected to government "intimidation" after a decision by the state media outlet Entel to initiate legal actions against him based on a journalistic investigation.



Partial improvements

According to Edison Lanza, the OAS's special rapporteur for freedom of expression, there have been some positive developments: "There is a group of countries that have repealed or made modifications [to the law] regarding the offences of defamation, libel and slander in favour of the public interest."



Uruguay, Mexico at the federal level, Argentina, Jamaica and other countries in the Caribbean are among those demonstrating positive developments. Twelve countries in total have made these kinds of changes. There are, however, still more than a dozen countries with criminal legislation on the books for these types of offences.



Lanza noted that, "there are others that still retain defamation as a criminal offence, and they clearly use it. This is the case for authoritarian governments with officials who do not want to be questioned or do not want to fall under inspection in any way. They use it to criminalise journalistic investigations. This becomes a more acute mechanism for persecution."



The rapporteur noted that Venezuela represents a "paradigmatic" case where there have been a number of occurrences over the last few years. Lanza also noted the situation in Peru, where journalists who have investigated corruption stories have been faced with criminal proceedings. In the same way, Lanza commented that the Correa government also brought forward several cases of the same type in Ecuador.



Lanza added, however, that countries such as Nicaragua, Honduras and Venezuela have also resorted to other criminal accusations that are not among those typically used against journalism, such as "terrorism", "subversion" and other types of "contempt". These types of measures have also been applied in Brazil.



Lanza also stressed the importance of studying the Tulio Álvarez case in Venezuela and understanding these sorts of measures as a central issue in the region. Ultimately, it is about paying attention to such cases in order to eliminate or at least restrict the use of criminal law to limit freedom of expression: "It is emblematic for the victim, but also because the Court has not resolved a case linked to criminal law regarding the dissemination of information of interest to the public in many years."



"A toxic recipe"