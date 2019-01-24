'Nobody knows what will come next': Venezuelans rally in strongest challenge to Maduro yet

Thirty-five violations were recorded in 12 countries with Nigeria recording the highest number. The findings show a slight reduction in the cases of violations compared to the previous quarter (April June, 2018) which recorded 40 violations.

Freedom of association in Morocco witnessed relative improvement in 2016–2017. Yet the continued application of outdated laws governing civic activities forebodes a reinstatement of numerous arbitrary administrative and security practices that imperil civil society.

"Kill the Chicken to Scare the Monkeys" Suppression of Free Expression and Assembly in Singapore Human Rights Watch (HRW)

Roads to Reform: The Enduring Work of the Saudi Association for Civil and Political Rights In this report, Americans for Democracy & Human Rights in Bahrain (ADHRB) examines the contributions of ACPRA within the larger context of the movement for civil and political reform in Saudi Arabia. Americans for Democracy & Human Rights in Bahrain

Toward the Emancipation of Egypt: A Study on the Assembly Law Although invalidated through a unanimous repeal by the Egyptian Parliament in 1928, the Assembly Law continues to be unlawfully exploited in tandem with the notorious Protest Law, passed in November 2013. Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies

Thailand HRW Report: Events of 2016 During the year, the ruling National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) junta curtailed the rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly through repressive laws such the Referendum Act, the Computer Crime Act, and article 116 of the penal code on sedition, as well as NCPO orders censoring media and preventing public gatherings of more than five people. Human Rights Watch

Singapore HRW Report: Events of 2016 Singapore's political environment is stifling, and citizens continued in 2016 to face severe restrictions on their basic rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly. Human Rights Watch

Cambodia HRW Report: Events of 2016 The murder of popular political commentator Kem Ley, who had voiced many criticisms of the government, on 10 July 2016, remains unanswered. Authorities systematically denied Cambodians their right to peaceful assembly by suppressing protests and issuing a series of ad hoc bans on non-violent gatherings and processions. Human Rights Watch

Burma HRW Report: Events of 2016 Restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression and assembly persist, amid the government's failure to contend with the range of rights-abusing laws that have been long used to criminalize free speech and prosecute dissidents.As part of the military's "clearance operations" in northern Rakhine State, where thousands of Rohingya Muslims face rampant and systemic human rights violations, the authorities denied independent journalists access to the region since early October. Human Rights Watch

Recent Official Interference with Freedoms of Assembly and Expression Events at recent demonstrations and protests indicate that the fundamental freedoms of expression and assembly in the Kingdom of Cambodia are facing ever-greater interference and restriction at the hands of local and national authorities. Cambodian Center for Human Rights

Journalists caught in the middle: Protests turn violent from France to Finland Violence against journalists in Europe increased in the second quarter of 2016, reports submitted to Index on Censorship’s Mapping Media Freedom platform show, as a government crackdown in Turkey intensified and protests turned violent in countries from France to Finland. Index on Censorship

Stifling Dissent The Criminalization of Peaceful Expression in India The government uses draconian laws such as the sedition provisions of the penal code, the criminal defamation law, and laws dealing with hate speech to silence dissent. These laws are vaguely worded, overly broad, and prone to misuse, and have been repeatedly used for political purposes against critics at the national and state level. Human Rights Watch

Civil society under threat: Old and new challenges for human and children’s rights advocates in Eurasia In recent years, the space afforded to civil society to operate freely has been shrinking dramatically across the world, presenting a serious threat to democracy and human rights. Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECA) have been especially badly affected by this shrinking political space. Child Rights International Network

[Cambodia] Using violence and rules to suppress the media The first months of 2014 saw a continuation of the political unrest that rocked the capital city of Phnom Penh in the months following the disputed July 2013 national elections. Political protests continued throughout the city in 2014 as the opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) boycotted its National Assembly seats over alleged widespread irregularities in the previous year’s election, which maintained control of the legislative body under the Cambodian People’s Party, and its long-ruling leader Prime Minister Hun Sen, who in 2014 marked 30 years as head of state. Southeast Asian Press Alliance

"Work Faster or Get Out" - Labor Rights Abuses in Cambodia's Garment Industry This 140-page report documents lax government enforcement of labor laws and brand actions that hinder monitoring and compliance. In recent years, wage protests, instances of garment workers fainting, and burdensome union registration procedures have spotlighted the plight of workers in Cambodia’s garment factories. Human Rights Watch

The Umbrella Movement: A Pivotal Moment for Democracy in Hong Kong Freedom House

Locked inside a nightmare: Voices from Bahraini prisons Bahrain Center for Human Rights

Punished for Protesting Rights Violations in Venezuela’s Streets, Detention Centers, and Justice System This report documents 45 cases from Caracas and three states, involving more than 150 victims, in which security forces have abused the rights of protesters and other people in the vicinity of demonstrations. Human Rights Watch

Under China's Shadow: Mistreatment of Tibetans in Nepal The 100-page report shows that Tibetan refugee communities in Nepal are now facing a de facto ban on political protests, sharp restrictions on public activities promoting Tibetan culture and religion, and routine abuses by Nepali security forces. Human Rights Watch

Algeria: Bureaucratic Ploys Used to Stifle Associations Human Rights Watch

The terrorism law in Bahrain: A tool to silence dissidents Bahrain Center for Human Rights

The Gezi Park Protests: The impact on freedom of expression in Turkey The Turkish authorities severely restricted the right to freedom of expression of journalists and writers during and after the Gezi Park protests in 2013, English PEN and PEN International said in their joint report. PEN International

CCHR Factsheet - Rubbish collectors' protests This factsheet provides an overview of the recent rubbish collectors’ protests and subsequent negotiations with garbage collection company CINTRI. The strike for an increased minimum wage and improved working conditions went ahead in spite of the current ban on all demonstrations, assemblies and marches, and remained peaceful, despite heavy military police presence Cambodian Center for Human Rights

Conditional release of human rights defenders violates fundamental rights to freedom of expression and assembly This Briefing Note addresses the increasing practice of forcing human rights defenders, protesters and everyday citizens to sign written statements agreeing to not partake in future demonstrations or illegal activities, as a condition of their release or to avoid charges Cambodian Center for Human Rights

Workers' rights are human rights: The garment industry in Cambodia Cambodian Center for Human Rights

Russia: Experts Dispute Case Against Protesters Charges against dozens of protesters in connection with the protest on the eve of President Vladimir Putin’s 2012 inauguration are "inappropriate" and "disproportionate," according to a panel of independent experts. Twenty seven people are facing "mass rioting" charges in connection with the protest on May 6, 2012. Human Rights Watch