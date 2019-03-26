Maduro's internet blackout stifles news of Venezuela crisis

In this report, PEN America examines the steps taken by technology companies, government actors, and po- litical parties to curb the influence of fraudulent news in the 2018 U.S. midterm elections.

ZAMBIA TRANSPARENCY ASSESSMENT 2018 The Citizens' Analysis of Government Openness Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA)

TANZANIA TRANSPARENCY ASSESSMENT 2018 The Citizens' Analysis of Government Openness Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA)

ESWATINI TRANSPARENCY ASSESSMENT 2018 The Citizens' Analysis of Government Openness Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA)

NAMIBIA TRANSPARENCY ASSESSMENT 2018 The Citizens' Analysis of Government Openness Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA)

MOÇAMBIQUE AVALIAÇÃO DA TRANSPARÊNCIA 2018 A análise dos cidadãos sobre abertura do governo Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA)

MALAWI TRANSPARENCY ASSESSMENT 2018 The Citizens' Analysis of Government Openness Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA)

10th Transparency Assessment Report This is the 10th Transparency Assessment Report of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA), which examines the openness and transparency of public institutions in southern Africa. Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA)

Criminalising Journalism - the MEAA report into the state of press freedom in Australia in 2018 There’s almost universal acceptance of the maxim “Journalism is not a crime”. One exception is Australia’s parliament – it begs to differ. Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance

Faking news: Fraudulent news and the fight for truth The report examines the rise of fraudulent news, defined here as demonstrably false information that is being presented as a factual news report with the intention to deceive the public, and the related erosion of public faith in traditional journalism. The report identifies proposed solutions at the intersection of technology, journalism, and civil society to empower news consumers with better skills and tools to help them process the torrents of information they see online. PEN American Center

Open Development: Access to Information and the Sustainable Development Goals The Report examines the progress countries have made since the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals on implementing the commitment to make access to information available to all people in their countries. ARTICLE 19

Libertades de resistencia. Libertad de expresión y derecho a la información en México 2016 Cuando hablamos de libertades en este in- forme no nos referimos solamente a valo- res abstractos que por lo general se nos ha dicho que debemos defender. Más bien, lo que narramos son historias de trabajo que se desenvuelven en el día a día y que están resistiendo a esas condiciones permanentes de marginación, opacidad y agresión. ARTICLE 19

Turkey: State of emergency, state of arbitrary After already cracking down on freedom of information in recent years, President Erdoğan has taken advantage of the abortive coup d’état and the state of emergency in effect since 20 July to silence many more of his media critics, not only Gülen movement media and journalists but also, to a lesser extent, Kurdish, secularist and left-wing media. Reporters Without Borders

Facing reality after the Euromaidan: The situation of journalists and media in Ukraine “After the initial optimism during the Euromaidan movement, many journalists have become disillusioned. They are faced with the triple challenge of the war in the Eastern part of the country, the economic crisis and the digitalization of mass media.” Reporters Without Borders

Balancing Act: Press freedom at risk as EU struggles to match action with values The EU has made press freedom imperative in negotiating with candidate countries, but has been accused of failing to take strong action when member states renege on their press freedom commitments. Committee to Protect Journalists

Challenges for independent media in Cambodia in 2014 In 2014 Cambodian journalists increasingly found themselves in the news, as reporters faced injury and even death for covering the news. 2014 proved the deadliest year for Cambodian journalists since the political turmoil of 1997, with two Cambodian journalists confirmed murdered in relation to their work and a third, foreign journalist found dead under suspicious circumstances. Cambodian Centre for Independent Media

OGP in Africa: Opportunities for open contracting and open data This report presents a review of the efficacy and capabilities of the Open Government Partnership or OGP to promote Open Contracting through the National Action Plans of their African member–states. Africa Freedom of Information Centre

The State of Press Freedom in Spain: 2015 While media freedom in Spain remains robust and certainly comparable to its European neighbours, at such a critical moment for the Spanish public there is a need to ensure maximum access to the free flow of information. International Press Institute

A day in Dala with PEN Myanmar In Dala, PEN Myanmar experienced a rare opportunity to work with a group of 200 or so high school children from the local state secondary school, which stands adjacent to the monastery compound. PEN International

Toolkit: Libraries and the UN post-2015 development agenda As the United Nations reflects on the future of global development and the post-2015 agenda, access to information must be recognised as critical to supporting governments to achieve development goals, and enabling citizens to make informed decisions to improve their own lives. IFLA, the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions, believes that libraries help guarantee that access. International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions

Free expression, media freedom and 2015 elections in Myanmar ARTICLE 19

State of right to information in Africa: Report 2014 The goal of this report is to provide African governments, civil society, researchers and other stakeholders with a tool that will guide and support the development and advancement of the right to information in Africa. Africa Freedom of Information Centre

Report on free expression - submitted to UN Human Rights Council This report was submitted by Globe International for the second cycle of Mongolia's UPR (Universal Periodic Review) Globe International Center

Freedom of information and legislative transparency in Cambodia CCHR has released a Briefing Note on freedom of information and legislative transparency in Cambodia, where laws are almost always drafted in secrecy, without the inclusion of relevant stakeholders. Cambodian Center for Human Rights