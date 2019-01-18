ISSUES:

AFEX urges President Mnangagwa to end crackdown on free expression and assembly rights

African Freedom of Expression Exchange 18 January 2019

A protester holds a placard during a demonstration of Zimbabwean citizens outside the Zimbabwean Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, 16 January 2019
A protester holds a placard during a demonstration of Zimbabwean citizens outside the Zimbabwean Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, 16 January 2019

PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP/Getty Images

This statement was originally published on africafex.org on 18 January 2019.

The African Freedom of Expression Exchange (AFEX) is deeply concerned about the current government crackdown on freedom of expression and freedom of assembly rights in Zimbabwe.

AFEX denounces in particular, the use of lethal force against protesters resulting in the alleged killing of at least five persons with several reported injuries. AFEX has also received reports of arbitrary arrest and detention of protesters.

The AFEX network further condemns the use of Internet shutdowns by the Zimbabwean government as a mechanism to stifle the freedom of expression rights of the people of Zimbabwe.

The government of Zimbabwe has for the second time in a week, ordered Internet Service Providers to shut down Internet connection in the country. The directive was contained in a message sent out by one of the Internet Service Providers in Zimbabwe, Econet to its customers on January 17, 2019:

A copy of the message announcing the second Internet shutdown sent out to customers by Econet

The government's announcement of a hike in prices of fuel and other commodities has since January 12, 2019 resulted in massive protests across the country.

On January 16, 2019, the government ordered a complete Internet blackout as protests intensified across the country. AFEX member in Zimbabwe, the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA Zimbabwe) together with other journalists filed a lawsuit at the High Court against the government for switching off the Internet. The shutdown lasted 28 hours, only for the government to order another shutdown on January 17, 2019.

And as network disruptions have proven to cause more harm than good for the security of any nation and its people, the protests in Zimbabwe have amplified despite the Internet shutdown with protesters being more agitated.

AFEX reaffirms that the government of Zimbabwe has a responsibility to protect citizens' rights at all times as enshrined in its national constitution and other regional and international frameworks.

Moreover, Internet shutdowns contradict provisions of UN Resolution A/HRC/32/L.20 which provides that the rights people enjoy offline must be protected online.

AFEX joins the global community to condemn this act of censorship from the government and appeals to President Emmerson Mnangagwa ensure an end to the use of Internet blackout quell protests. We urge the Zimbawean government to uphold the Internet freedoms of the ordinary people to allow them pursue their personal and professional endeavours.

Members of AFEX:

Africa Freedom of Information Centre
Association for Media Development in South Sudan
Center for Media Studies and Peace Building
Freedom of Expression Institute
Human Rights Network for Journalists - Uganda
Institute for Media and Society
International Press Centre
Journaliste en danger
Media Foundation for West Africa
Media Institute of Southern Africa
Media Rights Agenda
West African Journalists Association

